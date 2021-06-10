Virginia man identified as victim of rollover crash between Lexington and Overton

LEXINGTON — A Roanoke, Va., driver was killed and three occupants injured when a pickup pulling a camper rolled into the median on Interstate 80 between Lexington and Overton during the morning of Wednesday, June 9.

At 10:31 a.m. the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to mile marker 243 for the report of an accident with injuries. Priority Medical Transport also headed to the scene.

At the site, a Dodge Ram pickup had rolled and came to rest on its roof in the median, the camper it was towing was heavily damaged.

Soon after Lexington firefighters arrived on scene, Overton Volunteer Fire and Rescue was called for mutual aid. The Flight for Life helicopter from CHI Health Good Samarian in Kearney was also dispatched; when they arrived they circled the scene and landed in a field north of I-80.

Westbound traffic on I-80 was temporarily closed, but then was opened to one lane after the helicopter landed.

According to Nebraska State Patrol, the driver, Bernard Eubank, 74, was killed in the accident and was reported deceased on scene.

He was taken from the scene by Reynolds Love Funeral home after Deputy Dawson County attorney Matt Neher confirmed the time of death.