LEXINGTON — A project which aims to bring more senior housing to Lexington cleared the final hoop during the Community Development Agency meeting on the evening of Monday, Feb. 20.

The Vintage Rows Redevelopment project’s goal is to construct 35 residential dwelling units, a club house and other amenities.

There will be 35 housing units built, 28 of the units will be restricted for seniors and seven will be sold at market rate. Hoppe & Son, LLC is the contractor for the project.

There will also be outdoor areas to help promote senior activity and socialization.

The area in question is 4.5 acres along the west side of Liberty Dr., west of Lexington Regional Health Center and Plum Creek Medical Group.

Construction on the Project is anticipated to commence in the spring of 2023, to be completed in the spring of 2024. Dirt work may begin around late May.

The redeveloper estimated that the total project costs shall be approximately $8,620,298. The TIF-eligible expenditures included in these costs are anticipated to exceed $515,000, and at least $304,000 will be identified in more detail.

City Manager Joe Pepplitsch said at a past meeting that this is phase one of an overall project to redevelop the area, there could be 175 units, senior and market rate, in the area if everything is built.

By offering senior housing, Pepplitsch said this can free up other homes in the community that have more space and bedrooms for other families.

He said they are trying to meet senior’s needs and tie the housing to expansion of health care opportunities in the area.

The CDA approved the final resolution, which included issuance of the TIF note.

The next item was to consider ratification of assignments for the Orthman Manufacturing Redevelopment project.

The Orthman redevelopment plan dates back to 2011 when the plan was first announced.

On Feb. 1, the Ohio-based Unverferth Manufacturing Company, Inc., announced they had purchased Orthman Manufacturing’s agricultural product lineup and the two manufacturing locations based in Lexington.

Unverferth Manufacturing operates three additional manufacturing facilities including the corporate headquarters in Kalida, Ohio, a Delphos, Ohio location, and one in Shell Rock, Iowa. The company also has eight sales and service branch facilities strategically located across North America.

Pepplitsch said between the CDA’s December and February meetings, it had been necessary for Chairman Kory Cetak to sign reassignments of several items related to the Orthman redevelopment project so the sale could go forward.

There was nothing adverse with the items and legal counsel Brian Copley said there were no issues.

Pepplitsch said this change of ownership should still be a good thing for both the Orthman plant and the community. The CDA voted to ratify the assignment signatures.

The last item included the election of officers for 2023, as this was their first meeting of the year. Chris Denker was named as chairman, Seth McFarland as vice-chairman and Pam Baruth as secretary.

During the roundtable discussion, Pepplitsch said the CDA is still waiting on pricing for a proposed strip mall at the former Roof Pros site along Highway 30.

The draft plan shows a 250 foot long, 65 foot deep building with 25 foot bays and 1,600 square feet per unit. The CDA had approved construction plans at their December 2022 meeting.

He also noted there should be dirt work starting in the near future by R. Perry Construction on the property south of Cattlemans Dr. for three, 30 unit apartment buildings.