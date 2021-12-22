 Skip to main content
Village of Overton hosts their 8th Annual Downtown Holiday Open House
Village of Overton hosts their 8th Annual Downtown Holiday Open House

OVERTON — The Village of Overton hosted their 8th Annual Downtown Holiday Open House during the afternoon and evening of Thursday, Dec. 16.

Despite the cold, it seemed like all of the participating Overton businesses had something going on throughout the event.

One popular attraction was the horse drawn wagon rides, provided by Keith Rudeen and his team. The village also had a hot chocolate stand that was well attended.

Families with children had the opportunity to meet with Santa Claus at the Overton Public Library, photos were also taken.

At the Overton Methodist Church there was an art exhibit on display titled, “Telling the Story of Christmas through Canvas.”

