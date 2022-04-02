 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Vietnam War Day program held at Heartland Military Museum

LEXINGTON — The Heartland Museum of Military Vehicles was packed on Tuesday, March 29 for a Vietnam War Day program which featured a documentary showing and discussion.

The event began with the showing of “Miracle in Vietnam,” a 20-minute documentary and discussion.

The film was followed by “Gentle Valor,” a story of a Nebraska Vietnam nurse. The final portion of the program was “The Wall that Heals.” A cellphone app can be used to find names and photos of those on the traveling Vietnam War Memorial.

The 37th annual Nebraska Vietnam Veterans Reunion will take place Aug. 11-14 at the Younes Conference Center in Kearney.

