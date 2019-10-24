Viaero Wireless to host a Cosmic Bowling party for the Lexington community

LEXINGTON — Lexington’s Viaero Wireless store will be hosting a free cosmic bowling party at the Strike and Spare Bowling Alley, located at 1408 North Adams Street. The event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 26 from 6 pm to 9 pm. Several door prizes and giveaways will be given out to attendees throughout the evening.
The event will also include a complimentary appetizer buffet. Door prizes will include complimentary drawstring bags for the first 150 guests. The featured giveaway will include a Nintendo 2DS XL gaming system, a carrying case, and a screen protector.
As part of a larger “Discover Viaero” initiative, attendees can learn about Viaero’s new store layout, promotions, and discount programs. These programs and promotions include a new cellular, internet, and TV bundle, two lines for $85 on truly Unlimited HD service plans with a streaming services discount, and special promotional savings on the latest smartphone models with 30-month agreements.
Those interested in learning more about the event can contact the Lexington store manager at 308-217-1337.
