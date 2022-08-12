Vehicle towing another losses control and rolls south of Cozad, one transport to hospital

COZAD — A driver in a vehicle towing another lost control and rolled five miles south of Cozad during the morning of Friday, Aug. 12.

At 9:42 a.m. the Cozad Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched five miles south of Cozad on Highway 21 for the report of an accident involving two vehicles. Dispatch also notified that an occupant may have been ejected.

On scene, a red SUV towing a white SUV was in the west ditch on Highway 21, damaged to the SUV’s indicated they had rolled at least once.

Lt. Tucker Case with the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office said the vehicles were coming down the hill when the rear vehicle began to fishtail and the driver lost control. The vehicles then rolled and entered the ditch.

There were three occupants in the red SUV and one was transported to Cozad Community Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Case said seat belt use at the time of the accident is being investigated; one of the occupants of the vehicle was outside of it when law enforcement arrived.

The road was partially closed for around 45 minutes.

The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by the Nebraska State Patrol and the Nebraska Game and Parks Conservation Office.

The accident remains under investigation.