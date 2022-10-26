Vehicle fire spreads near Highway 30, burns area west of Odessa

ODESSA — A vehicle fire spread and burned an area near Highway 30, west of Odessa, during the evening of Tuesday, Oct. 25.

At 6:45 p.m., the Kearney Fire Department was dispatched for the report of a vehicle fire near Amherst Road and Highway 30, west of Odessa.

Buffalo County Sheriff Office’s deputies were the first to arrive on scene, a vehicle appeared to have been westbound when it entered the north ditch and caught on fire.

The fire began to spread in the north ditch in a ring emanating from the vehicle. A thick column of black smoke rose from the vehicle as it burned before the firefighters arrived.

After the grass fire had been contained and the vehicle fire extinguished, fire units were called back to the scene around 9:20 p.m. due to the grass fire flaring up again due to a lingering hotspot.

In total, there were 36 Kearney firefighters who respond to the calls.

There were no injuries reported and the vehicle was a total loss. The cause of the fire could not be determined on scene.

The Kearney Fire Department was assisted on scene by the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office.