Vehicle fire on I-80 spreads, burning four acres, Elm Creek and Overton fire units respond

ELM CREEK — A vehicle fire on I-80 near Elm Creek spread to the grass and burned around four acres in the south ditch during the late afternoon of Tuesday, Sept. 6.

At 4:57 p.m., the Elm Creek Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to mile marker 254, west of Elm Creek, for the report of a vehicle fire.

On scene a Volkswagen Jetta, with Illinois plates, had been burning from a fire that appeared to start in the engine compartment and completely consumed the vehicle.

Elm Creek Assistant Fire Chief Jesse Leeling said they responded with two fire engines and a grass rig and six firefighters. The vehicle was fully engulfed when they arrived and eventually burned down to only its steel components.

The driver of the Jetta was not injured, having gotten out of the vehicle before the fire spread.

The fire then spread to the grass on the south side of I-80, a column of black smoke could be seen for miles around the scene.

Overton Fire Chief Steve Ryan said they were paged for mutual aid not long after the initial call, Elm Creek was concerned the grass fire was going to spread into the river and create a larger fire, due to the dry conditions.

Overton responded by sending two tankers and a grass rig, manned by four firefighters.

The fire ultimately burned around four acres along the south ditch, Leeling said, but did not cross the minimum maintenance road.

Fire units were on scene for about an hour and a half before everything was contained, Leeling said.

Elm Creek and Overton were assisted on scene by the Nebraska State Patrol and EMT’s from Good Samaritan Hospital.