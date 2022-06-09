Vehicle a total loss after catching fire on Highway 30 between Lexington and Overton

LEXINGTON — A Chevrolet Aveo is a total loss after being destroyed by a fire on Highway 30 between Lexington and Overton during the afternoon of Thursday, June 9.

At 3:37 p.m., the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched the near the intersection of Highway 30 and Road 439 for the report of a car on fire.

On scene, the Aveo was pulled over on the shoulder of the eastbound lane, fully engulfed.

Lt. Tucker Case with the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office reported that the driver said all of the electrics in the car shut off at once and they pulled the vehicle off to the side of the road. By that time a fire had broken out in the engine compartment.

There were no injuries.

The LVFD responded to the scene with around 12 firefighters, a fire engine, a tanker and a grass rig. They quickly extinguished the fire, but the Chevy had been burned down to the shell.

Traffic on Highway 30 was blocked while the firefighters put out the fire and cleaned up the scene.

The LVFD was assisted on scene by the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office and Randy and Brian’s Towing.