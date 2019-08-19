UPDATE: Lexington man arrested for second degree murder, victim identified

LEXINGTON — A Lexington man was arrested on Friday, Aug. 17 after the death of a 22-year-old Lexington resident.
LPD Chief Tracy Wolf said the victim was identified as Hussein Nuri, who was a resident of Lexington.
Around 1:33 a.m. the Lexington Police Department, Dawson County Sheriff’s Office and Lexington Volunteer Fire and Rescue were called to the area of Tep’s Bar and Grill at 5th and Grant St. for an unresponsive 22-year-old male, according to a press release from the LPD.
The 22-year-old’s injuries were consistent with physical assault. He was transported to Lexington Regional Health Center, but later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead by medical personnel.
After an investigation of the scene, LPD officers located a male suspect and his vehicle near 9th and Erie St. shortly before 4 a.m.
Jorge Vasquez-Avila , 23, was arrested and booked into the Dawson County Jail for second degree murder, possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
The case is still under investigation, according to the LPD.
This was not Vazquez’s, first drug charge this year. He was arrested on May 5, 2019 after he was seen driving under revocation. After the traffic stop the officer discovered a glass pipe coated with a substance which tested positive for methamphetamine, according to court documents.
A bench warrant had been issued by the Dawson County District Court on Aug. 15 after Vasquez did not appear in court regarding the drug charges.
