NEBRASKA — Winter is coming and in a big way. A low pressure system moving out of the Rockies is expected to bring up to 7 to 10 inches of snow across the area Tuesday into Wednesday.
The Winter Storm Warning is set to begin Tuesday at 9 a.m. and last through Wednesday at 6 p.m. The heaviest snow is expected mid-morning through mid-evening on Tuesday.
North and northwest winds will increase throughout Tuesday, wind speeds will be around 20-30 mph through the day, with gusts near 45 mph during the evening and overnight period, making travel hazardous.
With the snow amounts and high winds, a blizzard warning may need to be issued on Tuesday, keep an eye on the forecast for any changes.
The National Weather Service in Hastings said in a Monday forecast discussion weather models have been consistent and there is a high chance northwestern area of the county warning area, including Dawson could see 7 inches of snow, with higher local amounts possible.
The snow amounts forecast have steadily been increased in the past couple days as confidence surrounding this system improved.
