LEXINGTON — The largest and most powerful operational steam locomotive in the world drew crowds as it passed through the local area on route to Omaha.

Union Pacific’s famed Big Boy No. 4014 hit the rails on June 7 as part of its Home Run Express Tour to Omaha, where it will be on display for 11 days during the college baseball championship.

The 1.1 million pound locomotive that was built to haul heavy freight during World War II can be viewed at Home Plate next to Charles Schwab Field in Omaha from June 15-25.

“The Big Boy is a special piece of Union Pacific’s history that played a vital role in helping carry the nation through World War II, and reminds us of rail’s continued role in the U.S. economy,” said Scott Moore, senior vice president – Corporate Relations and Chief Administrative Officer.

We are delighted to provide rail enthusiasts and baseball fans alike the opportunity to bask in the glory of two distinctly American passions, experiencing the rich history of rail and the thrill of a baseball game,” Moore said.

The locomotive made whistle stops in North Platte, Cozad, Kearney and Grand Island on Saturday.

Crowds flocked to get a sight of the locomotive and sightseers and photographers camped out along Highway 30 and the railroad tracks to see the locomotive pass through. The locomotive also had a trail of cars following it along the highway to its next stop in Kearney.

The steam whistle alone calls back to a time when locomotives were the primary mode of transport across the Plains.

According to the Union Pacific Heritage site, “The Big Boy’s return to the rails is the product of more than two years of meticulous restoration work by the Union Pacific Steam Team. No. 4014 is the world’s only operating Big Boy locomotive.

The Union Pacific Big Boy steam locomotive was built between 1941 and 1944 by the American Locomotive Company, a total of 25 was produced. They were operated solely by the Union Pacific Railroad. Their cost to produce in 1941 was around $265,000, equivalent to around $4 million today.

The locomotive was originally supposed to be called the “Wasatch” series, but got the Big Boy nickname after an unknown worker scrawled the words on the front of the first locomotive of the series. No. 4014 bares the same chalk mark in honor of this.

No. 4014 was retired from service in December 1961, having traveled 1,031,205 miles in its 20 year service, according to the UP Heritage website.

The locomotives were built to haul freight over the Wasatch Mountains between Ogden, Utah and Green River, Wyo. By the late 1940s they were reassigned to Cheyenne, Wyo., where they moved cargo to Laramie, Wyo.

The Union Pacific Big Boy locomotive No. 4014 had been displayed at Fariplex Rail Giants Train Museum in Pomona, Calif., for many years until it was acquired by Union Pacific in 2013. It was restored to operational condition and then placed on excursion service in May 2019, its base being Cheyenne, Wyo.

The locomotive was large, even to its contemporaries, each was 123 feet long and weighted 1.2 million pounds. It could achieve 80 mph, producing around 6,290 horsepower at 41 mph.

They were the only locomotives in the world to use a 4-8-8-4 arrangement. The four leading wheels ensured for stability when entering curves, two sets of eight driving wheels and four wheels for the trailing truck to support the large firebox needed for the massive locomotive.

The locomotive was held in high regard by its crews, and found it to be more reliable and “user-friendly,” than other motive power, according to the book Union Pacific Volume II. Steam locomotives were slowly phased out following post-World War II increases in coal and labor. Diesel-electric became more cost effective.