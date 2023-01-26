Until snow melts drought conditions remain unchanged

LEXINGTON — The recent rounds of snowfall have provided a moisture source that won’t be tapped by the soil until things melt. Drought conditions remain unchanged this past week.

Dawson and eastern Gosper counties remain under severe drought, D2, conditions while western Gosper is under moderate drought, D1, conditions.

A half an inch or more of precipitation fell across parts of Kansas, eastern Colorado, southeast Wyoming and Nebraska, per the U.S. Drought Monitor, while northwest Nebraska received less than half of an inch.

Across the rest of the High Plains, drought conditions have contracted where the snowpack is above normal and soil moisture conditions are improving. There is 12 percent less of the region in drought than eight weeks ago.

A recent study looking at the Missouri River Basin, noted that drought remains widespread across many of the states within the basin. Currently 57 percent of this region is in drought, with the most intense areas in Kansas and Nebraska, where exceptional drought (D4) has persisted since late summer 2022.

Drought impacts are being reported across Kansas and Nebraska. Wheat conditions are very poor in southwest Kansas. Some farmers in this area are tilling or planting cover crops to help keep fields moist to combat blowing dirt issues.

Across Nebraska and Kansas, the soil moisture profile is very low, despite some areas having a wet top layer. Plains fires have not been an issue thankfully, and the outlook for February does not include an above-normal risk for this area either.

However, As result of the recent above-normal precipitation, drought in some areas have improved by one to two categories according to the U.S. Drought Monitor since the end of November.

“The February outlook shows the chance for above-normal precipitation to continue across northern portions of the region. However, in Kansas and Nebraska, where the most intense drought remains, there are equal chances for above-, near-, or below-normal precipitation,” per the National Integrated Drought Information System (NIDIS).

“Above-normal precipitation this winter would be helpful to add water to the landscape. However, if soils are frozen, this will limit the ability to replenish soil moisture and therefore improve drought conditions ahead of the upcoming growing season,” the NIDIS stated.

“Above-normal precipitation in the winter is not a significant amount of water, as this on average is the driest time of year. Therefore, we will need multiple episodes of soaking rainfall and/or snow melting over thawed soils to significantly improve the areas still in drought,” the NIDIS concluded.

The U.S. Drought Monitor (USDM) is updated each Thursday to show the location and intensity of drought across the country.

Drought categories show experts’ assessments of conditions related to dryness and drought including observations of how much water is available in streams, lakes, and soils compared to usual for the same time of year.