LEXINGTON — According to unofficial election results which were updated on May 12, Rod Reynolds appears to have secured the Dawson County commissioner District 5 position.
The early results show Reynolds securing 184 votes, while incumbent Butch Hagan received 161 votes.
In other local elections, Rob Anderson, Pam Trampe and Tucker Case were elected to the Lexington Regional Health Center board.
Matt Burkholder and Linda Benjamin were elected to the Cozad hospital board.
In Gothenburg, Helen Cool, Monty Bowman and Mike Bacon were elected to the hospital board.
In the race for S-E-M school board, Jane Hoos, Rachel Hrasky and Kirby Burden were elected.
In federal races,
- Republican President: Donald Trump received 3,000 votes
- Republican US Senator: Ben Sasse received 2,435 votes
- Democratic President: Joe Biden receive 562 votes
- Republican Congress District 3: Adrian Smith received 2,823 votes
- Democratic US Senator: Chris Janicek received 191 votes
- Democratic Congress District 3: Mark Elworth, Jr. receive 633 votes
Unofficial results show total ballots cast as 4,483.
