Unofficial Dawson County 2022 election results

Brian Neben, Lexington Clipper-Herald

LEXINGTON — Dawson County voters turned out on Election Day to cast their votes in a number of different races.

According to the Nebraska Secretary of State, Dawson County had a voter turnout of 41 percent.

Dawson County

Congress – District 3

  • Rep. Adrian Smith – 4,343
  • Dem. David J. Else – 786
  • Lmn. Mark Elworth, Jr. – 316

Governor and Lt. Gov.

  • Rep. Pillen/Kelly – 4,201
  • Dem. Blood/Davis – 1,018
  • Lib. Zimmerman/Blumenthal – 273

Secretary of State

  • Rep. Bob Evnen – 4,702

State Treasurer

  • Rep. John Murante – 4,289
  • Lib. Katrina Tomsen – 888

Attorney General

  • Rep. Mike Hilgers – 4,452
  • Lmn. Larry Bolinger – 779

State Auditor

  • Rep. Mike Foley – 4,429
  • Lib. Gene Siadek – 427
  • Lmn. L. Leroy Lopez – 430

Public Service Commissioner – District 5

  • Rep. Kevin Stocker – 4,569

County Assessor

  • Rep. Nicholas VanCura – 4,772

County Attorney

  • Rep. Elizabeth Waterman – 4,551

County Clerk

  • Rep. Karla Zlatkovsky – 4,906

Clerk of the District Court

  • Rep. Becky Boryca – 4,880

County Commissioner – District 2

  • Rep. Bill Stewart - 803

County Commissioner – District 3

  • Rep. Kevin Swanson – 916

County Register of Deeds

  • Rep. Linzy Hendricks – 4,721

County Sheriff

  • Rep. Mark Montgomery – 4,826

County Surveyor

  • Rep. Mark Streit – 4,755

County Treasurer

  • Rep. Kaitlyn Woltemath – 4,833

Legislature - District 44

  • Teresa Ibach – 4,564

State Board of Education – District 7

  • Robin Stevens – 1,822
  • Elizabeth Tegtmeier – 3,090

U.N. Board of Regents – District 7

  • Matt Williams – 2,855
  • Kathy Wilmot – 2,248

Central Community College – District 2

  • Rita Skiles – 4,152

Central Platte NRD – Sub District 1

  • Brian D. Keiser – 3,031

Central Platte NRD – Sub District 2

  • Thomas R. Downey – 1,481

Central Platte NRD – Sub District 3

  • Steven Sheen – 41

Central Platte NRD – At Large

  • Keith Ostermeier – 4,286

Central Nebraska PPID – Dawson Subdivision

  • David Rowe – 4,572

Custer PPD – At Large

  • Sadye Tyalor – 1
  • Greg J. Smith - 0

Dawson Public PPD – Dawson Subdivision

  • Tyler Kugler – 987
  • Melissa Thompson – 851

Southern Public Power PPD – Subdivision 1

  • Rick Bergman – 0

ESU 10 – District 9

  • Karen Harmoney – 1,086

ESU 11 – District 1

  • Kim Scoville – 228

County Weed Board

  • Steve Luther – 3,406
  • Leon Vogel – 2,845

Cozad District 11 School Board (Vote 3)

  • Kiley Goff – 897
  • John Pedan – 595
  • Judy Eggleston – 852

Gothenburg District 20 School Board (Vote 3)

  • Nate Wyatt – 735
  • Lisa Brass – 625
  • Matt Dalrymple – 757
  • Bruce Clark – 588
  • Dawn Urman – 454
  • Kristi Kreuscher – 538

Lexington District 1 School Board (Vote 3)

  • Roger Reutlinger – 1,019
  • Garth Mins – 1,121
  • Travis Maloley – 1,084
  • Daniel Jaimes – 610

Overton District 4 School Board (Vote 3)

  • Gordon Lassen – 227
  • Dr. Jared Walahoski – 256
  • Brooke Puffer – 142
  • Greg Weiland – 138
  • Clayton Jeffries – 222

S-E-M District 101 School Board (Vote 3)

  • Matt Hothem – 169
  • Kirby Burden – 163
  • Laura Robbins – 204

Callaway District 180 School Board (Vote 3)

  • T. R. Anderson – 2
  • Vincent Guthrie – 2
  • Liana Hrupek - 2

Elm Creek District 9 School Board (Vote 3)

  • Alicia Beavers – 4
  • Cole Brodine – 2
  • Jeffrey Meads – 4
  • Marvion Reichert, Jr. – 1
  • Rachel Dallmann – 6
  • Hannah Hild – 3

Elwood District 30 School Board (Vote 3)

  • Kristy Diefenbaugh – 107
  • Jeff Moore – 104
  • Daron Huyser – 92

Eustis-Farnam District 95 School Board (Vote 3)

  • Helen Jurjens – 60
  • Neil Jack – 91
  • Tyler Pieper – 121
  • Michelle Fasse – 85

Cozad Mayor

  • Marcus Klopping – 815

Cozad City Council East Ward (Vote 1)

  • Deborah Leahy – 240
  • Jordan Curtice – 245

Cozad City Council West Ward (Vote 1)

  • Brian Montgomery – 171
  • David Hernandez – 332

Gothenburg Mayor

  • Will Rahjes – 700
  • Kendra Boyd – 356

Gothenburg City Council East Ward

  • Jay Richeson - 485

Gothenburg City Council West Ward

  • Verlin Janssen – 454

Lexington City Council

  • John Fagot – 890
  • John Salem – 727

Cozad Airport Authority (Vote 2)

  • Joel Heitz – 576
  • Leland Spanjer – 655

Gothenburg Airport Authority

  • Mike Bacon – 854

Lexington Airport Authority (Vote 2)

  • David Smith – 784
  • Brad Worthing – 725

Village of Eddyville Board (Vote 3)

  • Fred Boon – 23
  • Leah Swanson – 19
  • Charles Stryker – 20

Village of Farnam Board

  • Tracy Adkisson – 45

Village of Overton Board (Vote 2)

  • Debbie Jehorek – 112
  • Lance Keim – 79
  • Gregory Weiland – 81

Village of Sumner Board (Vote 2)

  • Patrick Arnold – 66
  • Timothy Schroeder – 52
  • Jeff Refior - 34

Proposed Amendment No. 1

  • For – 3,986
  • Against – 943

Initiative Measure 432 (Voter ID)

  • For – 4,328
  • Against – 1,010

Initiative Measure 433 (Minimum Wage Raise)

  • For – 2,683
  • Against – 2,646

Retain Judge Heavican

  • Yes – 3,488
  • No – 943

Retain Judge Freudenberg

  • Yes – 3,372
  • No – 946

Retain Judge Moore

  • Yes – 3,376
  • No – 887

Retain Judge Fridrich

  • Yes – 3,333
  • No – 883

Retain Judge Coe

  • Yes – 3,296
  • No – 905

Retain Judge Hoffert

  • Yes – 3,297
  • No – 901

Retain Judge Doyle

  • Yes – 3,640
  • No – 1,009

Retain Judge Piccolo

  • Yes – 3,323
  • No – 936

Retain Judge Jay

  • Yes – 3,291
  • No – 898

Retain Judge Paine

  • Yes – 3,352
  • No – 850

Retain Judge Wightman

  • Yes – 3,735
  • No – 874
