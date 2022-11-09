Unofficial Dawson County 2022 election results

LEXINGTON — Dawson County voters turned out on Election Day to cast their votes in a number of different races.
According to the Nebraska Secretary of State, Dawson County had a voter turnout of 41 percent.
Dawson County
Congress – District 3
- Rep. Adrian Smith – 4,343
- Dem. David J. Else – 786
- Lmn. Mark Elworth, Jr. – 316
Governor and Lt. Gov.
- Rep. Pillen/Kelly – 4,201
- Dem. Blood/Davis – 1,018
- Lib. Zimmerman/Blumenthal – 273
Secretary of State
- Rep. Bob Evnen – 4,702
State Treasurer
- Rep. John Murante – 4,289
- Lib. Katrina Tomsen – 888
Attorney General
- Rep. Mike Hilgers – 4,452
- Lmn. Larry Bolinger – 779
State Auditor
- Rep. Mike Foley – 4,429
- Lib. Gene Siadek – 427
- Lmn. L. Leroy Lopez – 430
Public Service Commissioner – District 5
- Rep. Kevin Stocker – 4,569
County Assessor
- Rep. Nicholas VanCura – 4,772
County Attorney
- Rep. Elizabeth Waterman – 4,551
County Clerk
- Rep. Karla Zlatkovsky – 4,906
Clerk of the District Court
- Rep. Becky Boryca – 4,880
County Commissioner – District 2
- Rep. Bill Stewart - 803
County Commissioner – District 3
- Rep. Kevin Swanson – 916
County Register of Deeds
- Rep. Linzy Hendricks – 4,721
County Sheriff
- Rep. Mark Montgomery – 4,826
County Surveyor
- Rep. Mark Streit – 4,755
County Treasurer
- Rep. Kaitlyn Woltemath – 4,833
Legislature - District 44
- Teresa Ibach – 4,564
State Board of Education – District 7
- Robin Stevens – 1,822
- Elizabeth Tegtmeier – 3,090
U.N. Board of Regents – District 7
- Matt Williams – 2,855
- Kathy Wilmot – 2,248
Central Community College – District 2
- Rita Skiles – 4,152
Central Platte NRD – Sub District 1
- Brian D. Keiser – 3,031
Central Platte NRD – Sub District 2
- Thomas R. Downey – 1,481
Central Platte NRD – Sub District 3
- Steven Sheen – 41
Central Platte NRD – At Large
- Keith Ostermeier – 4,286
Central Nebraska PPID – Dawson Subdivision
- David Rowe – 4,572
Custer PPD – At Large
- Sadye Tyalor – 1
- Greg J. Smith - 0
Dawson Public PPD – Dawson Subdivision
- Tyler Kugler – 987
- Melissa Thompson – 851
Southern Public Power PPD – Subdivision 1
- Rick Bergman – 0
ESU 10 – District 9
- Karen Harmoney – 1,086
ESU 11 – District 1
- Kim Scoville – 228
County Weed Board
- Steve Luther – 3,406
- Leon Vogel – 2,845
Cozad District 11 School Board (Vote 3)
- Kiley Goff – 897
- John Pedan – 595
- Judy Eggleston – 852
Gothenburg District 20 School Board (Vote 3)
- Nate Wyatt – 735
- Lisa Brass – 625
- Matt Dalrymple – 757
- Bruce Clark – 588
- Dawn Urman – 454
- Kristi Kreuscher – 538
Lexington District 1 School Board (Vote 3)
- Roger Reutlinger – 1,019
- Garth Mins – 1,121
- Travis Maloley – 1,084
- Daniel Jaimes – 610
Overton District 4 School Board (Vote 3)
- Gordon Lassen – 227
- Dr. Jared Walahoski – 256
- Brooke Puffer – 142
- Greg Weiland – 138
- Clayton Jeffries – 222
S-E-M District 101 School Board (Vote 3)
- Matt Hothem – 169
- Kirby Burden – 163
- Laura Robbins – 204
Callaway District 180 School Board (Vote 3)
- T. R. Anderson – 2
- Vincent Guthrie – 2
- Liana Hrupek - 2
Elm Creek District 9 School Board (Vote 3)
- Alicia Beavers – 4
- Cole Brodine – 2
- Jeffrey Meads – 4
- Marvion Reichert, Jr. – 1
- Rachel Dallmann – 6
- Hannah Hild – 3
Elwood District 30 School Board (Vote 3)
- Kristy Diefenbaugh – 107
- Jeff Moore – 104
- Daron Huyser – 92
Eustis-Farnam District 95 School Board (Vote 3)
- Helen Jurjens – 60
- Neil Jack – 91
- Tyler Pieper – 121
- Michelle Fasse – 85
Cozad Mayor
- Marcus Klopping – 815
Cozad City Council East Ward (Vote 1)
- Deborah Leahy – 240
- Jordan Curtice – 245
Cozad City Council West Ward (Vote 1)
- Brian Montgomery – 171
- David Hernandez – 332
Gothenburg Mayor
- Will Rahjes – 700
- Kendra Boyd – 356
Gothenburg City Council East Ward
- Jay Richeson - 485
Gothenburg City Council West Ward
- Verlin Janssen – 454
Lexington City Council
- John Fagot – 890
- John Salem – 727
Cozad Airport Authority (Vote 2)
- Joel Heitz – 576
- Leland Spanjer – 655
Gothenburg Airport Authority
- Mike Bacon – 854
Lexington Airport Authority (Vote 2)
- David Smith – 784
- Brad Worthing – 725
Village of Eddyville Board (Vote 3)
- Fred Boon – 23
- Leah Swanson – 19
- Charles Stryker – 20
Village of Farnam Board
- Tracy Adkisson – 45
Village of Overton Board (Vote 2)
- Debbie Jehorek – 112
- Lance Keim – 79
- Gregory Weiland – 81
Village of Sumner Board (Vote 2)
- Patrick Arnold – 66
- Timothy Schroeder – 52
- Jeff Refior - 34
Proposed Amendment No. 1
- For – 3,986
- Against – 943
Initiative Measure 432 (Voter ID)
- For – 4,328
- Against – 1,010
Initiative Measure 433 (Minimum Wage Raise)
- For – 2,683
- Against – 2,646
Retain Judge Heavican
- Yes – 3,488
- No – 943
Retain Judge Freudenberg
- Yes – 3,372
- No – 946
Retain Judge Moore
- Yes – 3,376
- No – 887
Retain Judge Fridrich
- Yes – 3,333
- No – 883
Retain Judge Coe
- Yes – 3,296
- No – 905
Retain Judge Hoffert
- Yes – 3,297
- No – 901
Retain Judge Doyle
- Yes – 3,640
- No – 1,009
Retain Judge Piccolo
- Yes – 3,323
- No – 936
Retain Judge Jay
- Yes – 3,291
- No – 898
Retain Judge Paine
- Yes – 3,352
- No – 850
Retain Judge Wightman
- Yes – 3,735
- No – 874