 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story topical

Unofficial 2022 Gosper County election results

  • 0
111222-lex-news-gosper-election1.jpg
Brian Neben, Lexington Clipper-Herald

ELWOOD — Gosper County residents took to the booth on Election Day, Tuesday Nov. 8 to cast their vote for a number of different races.

Gosper County had a turnout of 59 percent, 857 out of 1,436 registered voters, according to the Nebraska Secretary of State.

Gosper County

Congress – District 3

  • Rep. Adrian Smith – 705
  • Dem. David J. Else – 84
  • Lmn. Mark Elworth, Jr. – 38

Governor and Lt. Gov.

  • Rep. Pillen/Kelly – 675
  • Dem. Blood/Davis – 126
  • Lib. Zimmerman/Blumenthal – 31

Secretary of State

People are also reading…

  • Rep. Bob Evnen – 741

State Treasurer

  • Rep. John Murante – 707
  • Lib. Katrina Tomsen – 78

Attorney General

  • Rep. Mike Hilgers – 727
  • Lmn. Larry Bolinger – 73

State Auditor

  • Rep. Mike Foley – 715
  • Lib. Gene Siadek – 39
  • Lmn. L. Leroy Lopez – 57

Public Service Commissioner

  • Rep. Kevin Stocker – 706

County Assessor

  • Rep. Pamela Bogle – 780

County Attorney

  • Rep. Beverly Bogle Louthan – 764

County Clerk

  • Rep. Cynthia Evans – 790

County Sheriff

  • Rep. Jesse Naputi – 731

County Surveyor

  • Write-In Total – 24

County Treasurer

  • Rep. Nichole Townsend – 758

County Commissioner – District 1

  • Rep. Terry G. Lerdall – 238

County Commissioner – District 2

  • Rep. Bruce Bader – 269

Legislature – District 44

  • Teresa Ibach – 693

State Board of Education

  • Elizabeth Tegtmeier – 414
  • Robin Stevens – 270

U.N. Board of Regents

  • Matt Williams – 434
  • Kathy Wilmot – 300

Central Community College – Board of Governors

  • Rita Skiles- 608

Tri-Basin NRD Sub District 1

  • G. Reed Phillips – 634

Tri-Basin NRD At Large

  • Jeffrey Ryan – 604

CN PP and Irrigation District

  • Geoffrey Bogle – 685

Dawson PPD (Vote 1)

  • Tyler Kugler – 35
  • Melissa Thompson – 260

McCook PPD

  • Raymond Tillotson – 0

Nebraska PPD (Vote 1)

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

  • Bill Hoyt – 334
  • David Gale – 312

Twin Valleys PPD District 1

  • David Black – 11

Twin Valleys PPD District 03

  • Tyler Ruf – 58

ESU 11

  • Kim Scoville – 526

Arapahoe School Board (Vote 3)

  • Dan Warner – 41
  • Nancy Schultz – 37
  • Darren Huxoll – 22
  • Leigh Zodrow - 21
  • Tiffany Downey – 17

Bertrand School Board (Vote 3)

  • Christopher Davison – 100
  • Christy Pelton – 98
  • Ross Boggs – 98
  • Laura Hernandez – 75

Cambridge School Board (Vote 3)

  • Justin Kulwicki – 2
  • Jason Houghtelling – 0
  • Kaden Huxoll – 0
  • Virgil Banzhaf – 0
  • Brock Mowry – 0

Elwood School Board (Vote 3)

  • Jeff Moore – 424
  • Kristy Diefenbaugh – 403
  • Daron Huyser – 387

Eustis-Farnam School Board (Vote 3)

  • Tyler Pieper – 15
  • Neil Jack – 13
  • Michelle Fasse – 12
  • Helen Jurjens – 4

Lexington School Board (Vote 3)

  • Roger Reutlinger – 28
  • Travis Maloley – 28
  • Garth Mins – 22
  • Daniel Jaimes – 3

Southern Valley School Board (Vote 3)

  • Steve Hunt – 0
  • Mike Stalder – 0
  • Todd Brown – 0

Village of Elwood (Vote 3)

  • Jim Kleine – 217
  • Kenneth Townsend – 208
  • Thomas Martin – 170

Village of Smithfield (Vote 2)

  • Ann Hagan – 10
  • Cody Christen – 3

Proposed Amendment No. 1

  • For – 608
  • Against – 141

Initiative Measure 432 (Voter ID)

  • For – 668
  • Against – 160

Initiative Measure 433 (Minimum Wage Raise)

  • For – 470
  • Against – 365

Retain Judge Heavican

  • Yes – 541
  • No – 122

Retain Judge Freudenberg

  • Yes – 524
  • No – 126

Retain Judge Moore

  • Yes – 523
  • No – 128

Retain Judge Fridrich

  • Yes – 520
  • No – 119

Retain Judge Coe

  • Yes – 507
  • No – 117

Retain Judge Hoffert

  • Yes – 501
  • No – 119

Retain Judge Doyle

  • Yes – 569
  • No – 131

Retain Judge Piccolo

  • Yes – 517
  • No – 112

Retain Judge Jay

  • Yes – 502
  • No – 116

Retain Judge Paine

  • Yes – 527
  • No – 112

Retain Judge Wightman

  • Yes – 586
  • No – 107
0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Russia targets Ukraine's energy facilities as winter nears