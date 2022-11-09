Unofficial 2022 Gosper County election results

ELWOOD — Gosper County residents took to the booth on Election Day, Tuesday Nov. 8 to cast their vote for a number of different races.
Gosper County had a turnout of 59 percent, 857 out of 1,436 registered voters, according to the Nebraska Secretary of State.
Gosper County
Congress – District 3
- Rep. Adrian Smith – 705
- Dem. David J. Else – 84
- Lmn. Mark Elworth, Jr. – 38
Governor and Lt. Gov.
- Rep. Pillen/Kelly – 675
- Dem. Blood/Davis – 126
- Lib. Zimmerman/Blumenthal – 31
Secretary of State
- Rep. Bob Evnen – 741
State Treasurer
- Rep. John Murante – 707
- Lib. Katrina Tomsen – 78
Attorney General
- Rep. Mike Hilgers – 727
- Lmn. Larry Bolinger – 73
State Auditor
- Rep. Mike Foley – 715
- Lib. Gene Siadek – 39
- Lmn. L. Leroy Lopez – 57
Public Service Commissioner
- Rep. Kevin Stocker – 706
County Assessor
- Rep. Pamela Bogle – 780
County Attorney
- Rep. Beverly Bogle Louthan – 764
County Clerk
- Rep. Cynthia Evans – 790
County Sheriff
- Rep. Jesse Naputi – 731
County Surveyor
- Write-In Total – 24
County Treasurer
- Rep. Nichole Townsend – 758
County Commissioner – District 1
- Rep. Terry G. Lerdall – 238
County Commissioner – District 2
- Rep. Bruce Bader – 269
Legislature – District 44
- Teresa Ibach – 693
State Board of Education
- Elizabeth Tegtmeier – 414
- Robin Stevens – 270
U.N. Board of Regents
- Matt Williams – 434
- Kathy Wilmot – 300
Central Community College – Board of Governors
- Rita Skiles- 608
Tri-Basin NRD Sub District 1
- G. Reed Phillips – 634
Tri-Basin NRD At Large
- Jeffrey Ryan – 604
CN PP and Irrigation District
- Geoffrey Bogle – 685
Dawson PPD (Vote 1)
- Tyler Kugler – 35
- Melissa Thompson – 260
McCook PPD
- Raymond Tillotson – 0
Nebraska PPD (Vote 1)
- Bill Hoyt – 334
- David Gale – 312
Twin Valleys PPD District 1
- David Black – 11
Twin Valleys PPD District 03
- Tyler Ruf – 58
ESU 11
- Kim Scoville – 526
Arapahoe School Board (Vote 3)
- Dan Warner – 41
- Nancy Schultz – 37
- Darren Huxoll – 22
- Leigh Zodrow - 21
- Tiffany Downey – 17
Bertrand School Board (Vote 3)
- Christopher Davison – 100
- Christy Pelton – 98
- Ross Boggs – 98
- Laura Hernandez – 75
Cambridge School Board (Vote 3)
- Justin Kulwicki – 2
- Jason Houghtelling – 0
- Kaden Huxoll – 0
- Virgil Banzhaf – 0
- Brock Mowry – 0
Elwood School Board (Vote 3)
- Jeff Moore – 424
- Kristy Diefenbaugh – 403
- Daron Huyser – 387
Eustis-Farnam School Board (Vote 3)
- Tyler Pieper – 15
- Neil Jack – 13
- Michelle Fasse – 12
- Helen Jurjens – 4
Lexington School Board (Vote 3)
- Roger Reutlinger – 28
- Travis Maloley – 28
- Garth Mins – 22
- Daniel Jaimes – 3
Southern Valley School Board (Vote 3)
- Steve Hunt – 0
- Mike Stalder – 0
- Todd Brown – 0
Village of Elwood (Vote 3)
- Jim Kleine – 217
- Kenneth Townsend – 208
- Thomas Martin – 170
Village of Smithfield (Vote 2)
- Ann Hagan – 10
- Cody Christen – 3
Proposed Amendment No. 1
- For – 608
- Against – 141
Initiative Measure 432 (Voter ID)
- For – 668
- Against – 160
Initiative Measure 433 (Minimum Wage Raise)
- For – 470
- Against – 365
Retain Judge Heavican
- Yes – 541
- No – 122
Retain Judge Freudenberg
- Yes – 524
- No – 126
Retain Judge Moore
- Yes – 523
- No – 128
Retain Judge Fridrich
- Yes – 520
- No – 119
Retain Judge Coe
- Yes – 507
- No – 117
Retain Judge Hoffert
- Yes – 501
- No – 119
Retain Judge Doyle
- Yes – 569
- No – 131
Retain Judge Piccolo
- Yes – 517
- No – 112
Retain Judge Jay
- Yes – 502
- No – 116
Retain Judge Paine
- Yes – 527
- No – 112
Retain Judge Wightman
- Yes – 586
- No – 107