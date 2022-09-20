 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Unlawful to Place Campaign Signs on State’s Right-of-Way

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) is reminding the public that it is unlawful to place political campaign signs, or any signs, on state highway and interstate right-of-way. This includes intersections, medians, entrance and exit ramps, sidewalks and the ditches and lands that make up the right-of-way bordering the length of each roadway.

NDOT maintenance crews will remove any signs that are improperly placed within the state highway right‑of‑way. These signs will be stored for a brief time in the maintenance yards throughout the state where the owners may reclaim them.

Additional regulations governing political campaign sign placement and size are sometimes set by each county and/or municipality. The public is advised to reference local regulations for questions regarding a specific location and to keep in mind that violation of local sign ordinances may result in a fine.

Those needing further information concerning the boundaries of state right-of-way corridors or seeking sign permit information should contact their local district permit officer listed below. Inquiries may also be made to

NDOT’s Right-of-Way Division office at (402) 479-4463.

