UNK Homecoming King has fond memories of Lexington

KEARNEY — Odwuar Quinonez did not expect to become the Homecoming King at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. He looked around at the other finalists and thought that he was in a group of great leaders on campus that would surely win. Quinonez wasn’t even nominated in high school so he felt honored to be there. To the former Lexington native’s surprise, it was his name that was called to be the next homecoming king.
Quinonez is a graduate of Lexington High School and his family still has a large presence in Lexington and the schools. “My mom, my sister, three uncles, two aunts and 17 cousins still live in Lexington,” Quinonez said in an email, “Twelve of my cousins attend Lexington Public Schools.”
He started his time half way through his freshman year in 2011 and graduated his senior year in 2015. During his time he was involved in the Recycling Club, Science Olympiad, The Majestic Theater Renovation project, One Act, Speech, Student Council and founded the Chess Club and Sign Language Club his senior year.
Quinonez said he has many memories of Lexington but one that stands out was visiting his first movie theater at the age of seven, it was the Majestic Theater in Lexington. “I am so glad the Majestic Theater reopened because that was the first movie theater I ever visited,” Quinonez said.
Quinonez is currently a senior at UNK with a major in elementary education.
“I wanted to attend college because I wanted a better future for my family,” he said, “UNK believed in me and provided me with a full ride scholarship to become a teacher from the Office of Multicultural Affairs. Most importantly, I wanted to be the first in my family to attend college.”
Wanting to be involved in education has been a lifelong goal for Quinonez. “Ever since I was a little kid I would play school with my sister and friends, I remember giving them homework and grading their assignments,” he said.
Education is also in his family, Quinonez’s uncle is a principal at an elementary school and one of his aunts is a third grade teacher in El Salvador.
His first real classroom experience came when he was a junior in high school. “I would go to Pershing Elementary School every day to help fourth graders in math,” Quinonez said, “I would assist students individually to help them and guide them with math problems they did not understand.”
In 2015 he was hired as a Nutritionist Teacher during summer school and taught healthy eating lessons and facilitated active activities with middle school and elementary students.
In addition to his education major, Quinonez is heavily involved with fraternities on campus. “I did not know anything about sorority or fraternity life when I came to campus,” he said, “During my first semester, I started learning more about fraternities and what each one of them offered. I became interested in joining one because I wanted to build my resume and my leadership skills and I knew that if I joined one, I was going to be able to do just that.”
During his spring semester of his freshman year, Quinonez joined Phi Delta Theta. “I could not be happier with the fraternity I joined because I enjoy the brotherhood and relationships I have with my fraternity brothers,” he said, “I’ve also gained skills from the different roles I’ve held in the fraternity.”
Quinonez said that being the Philanthropy Chair for Phi Delta Theta has been one of his highlights at UNK. He founded the Phi Fish Fry, a new philanthropy event that raised $3,000 for the ALS Association.
“I used my organizational skills to being planning the event by writing down what I needed to have done by certain dates,” he said, “To name a few things I had to for planning I created a donor letter that gave information about ALS and options for donations. As a thank you for their generosity, their business logo was displayed on banners, posters and T-shirts.”
He spoke with local businesses in Kearney, Lexington, Cozad and Omaha. With his communication and motivational skills, Quinonez was able to raise $1,200 from 16 different donors. His final item on the checklist was to contact Cash-Wa Distributing to order the fish for the event.
“This event took me two months to plan and I am glad it was successful because this event brought the Kearney community and UNK students and faculty closer.
Quinonez is also involved with professional fraternities including Kappa Delta Pi, an honor society in education, Phi Eta Sigma, an American freshman honor society and Chi Alpha Epsilon, another honor society.
Quinonez hopes to graduate from UNK in December of 2019; he plans to begin his teaching career in Kearney, Lexington or even in Washington.
When asked how his time in Lexington and Kearney has helped prepare him for his future, Quinonez said, “Lexington prepared me for college by always pushing me and challenging me to try new things in life. UNK has helped me become a leader and the professional I am today, if it were not for the college, I would not be the person I am now.”
