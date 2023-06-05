KEARNEY – The University of Nebraska at Kearney announced students who earned a place on the dean’s list for the spring 2023 semester.

Students who are on the dean’s list must have completed 12 credit hours or more of classes with a 3.5 grade-point average or better on a 4.0 scale. Students earn a 4.0 for an “A,” 3.0 for a “B” and 2.0 for a “C.”

Courses taken on a credit/no credit basis – such as internships and student teaching – aren’t included among the necessary 12 credits.

Students who earned a place on the dean’s list are listed by hometown, with students from Nebraska listed first.

Out-of-state and international students are listed by state or country at the end of the listing.

Bertrand Samuel Albert Bojorquez

Bertrand Jameson High

Cozad Lynzi Marie Becker

Cozad Nathan John Engel

Cozad Carly Kay Jensen

Cozad Brayden Wilkinson

Cozad Jamie Ticas Flores

Cozad Joey Orellana

Cozad Nolan Wetovick

Cozad Saw Htoo

Elwood Carina N Atterberry

Elwood Kennedy Rose Brell

Elwood Makenzie Leigh Clouse

Elwood Lauren Nichole Hickey

Elwood Thomas Hakonson

Gothenburg Avery Elizabeth Dunphy

Gothenburg Lunden Vicki Groene

Gothenburg Jill Nicole Smith

Gothenburg Jaycee Lynn Stupka

Gothenburg Elijah Allen Urman

Gothenburg Abby Meyer

Gothenburg Amber Brown

Gothenburg Eve Healey

Gothenburg Marley Kennicutt

Johnson Lake Addison Svajgr

Lexington Addie Sund

Lexington Alex Frias

Lexington Ariel Rhea

Lexington Brayan Zavala-Guerrero

Lexington Carime Yaniret Perez-Diaz

Lexington Carly Holbrook

Lexington Christopher Gomez

Lexington Clarissa Araujo

Lexington Cordelia Harbison

Lexington Courtney Bryn Hanson

Lexington Daniel Con

Lexington David Palacios

Lexington Earlen Gutierrez

Lexington Elena Virgilio Francisco

Lexington Erick Leiva-Lopez

Lexington Esmeralda Acevedo Barrios

Lexington Evelin Vasquez-Valtierra

Lexington Genesis Acosta-Garcia

Lexington Govani Gonzalez

Lexington Hector Rene Melendez

Lexington Jacky Morelos

Lexington JaeDee Rasmussen

Lexington Jeni Sanchez

Lexington Jennifer Lainez

Lexington Josue Gomez Gutierrez

Lexington Juan Espinoza

Lexington Julia Romero Esquivel

Lexington Julian Beltran-Dorado

Lexington Kennadi Devone Ureste

Lexington Kennia Garcia-Retana

Lexington Kimberly Barraza Saenz

Lexington Kimberly Gomez

Lexington Liah Haines

Lexington Marianna Ambriz

Lexington Maritza Lucia Calmo Martin

Lexington Megan Dang

Lexington Omar Sanchez

Lexington Pablo Navarro Rodriguez

Lexington Paulina Arredondo

Lexington Samantha Rimpley

Lexington Sharon Eunice Argueta-Gonzalez

Lexington Simon Rivas Jr

Lexington Stephanie Vielmas Duarte

Lexington Tessa Eldridge

Lexington Venus Sanchez

Lexington Victoria Perez

Lexington Wilmer Hoisington

Lexington Yessica Virgilio Francisco

Overton Carrie Ann Jewett

Overton Mathew Roth

Overton Caleb Ecklund

Sumner Sidney Jean Ripp

Sumner Parker James Smith