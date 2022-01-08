UNK announces dean’s list for 2021 fall semester

KEARNEY – The University of Nebraska at Kearney announced students who earned a place on the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester.

Students who are on the dean’s list must have completed 12 credit hours or more of classes with a 3.5 grade-point average or better on a 4.0 scale. Students earn a 4.0 for an “A,” 3.0 for a “B” and 2.0 for a “C.”

Courses taken on a credit/no credit basis – such as internships and student teaching – aren’t included among the necessary 12 credits.

Students who earned a place on the dean’s list are listed by hometown, with students from Nebraska listed first.

Out-of-state and international students are listed by state or country at the end of the listing.

Gothenburg

Abby Meyer

Amber Brown

Grace Koubek

Josh Olson

Lauren Waskowiak

Marley Kennicutt

McKenna Peterson

Hannah Marie Anderson

Alyssa Demoret

Avery Elizabeth Dunphy

Jill Nicole Smith

Gracie Rae Stienike

Jaycee Lynn Stupka

Elijah Allen Urman

Cozad