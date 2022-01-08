 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UNK announces dean’s list for 2021 fall semester

University of Nebraska at Kearney

KEARNEY – The University of Nebraska at Kearney announced students who earned a place on the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester.

Students who are on the dean’s list must have completed 12 credit hours or more of classes with a 3.5 grade-point average or better on a 4.0 scale. Students earn a 4.0 for an “A,” 3.0 for a “B” and 2.0 for a “C.”

Courses taken on a credit/no credit basis – such as internships and student teaching – aren’t included among the necessary 12 credits.

Students who earned a place on the dean’s list are listed by hometown, with students from Nebraska listed first.

Out-of-state and international students are listed by state or country at the end of the listing.

Gothenburg

  • Abby Meyer
  • Amber Brown
  • Grace Koubek
  • Josh Olson
  • Lauren Waskowiak
  • Marley Kennicutt
  • McKenna Peterson
  • Hannah Marie Anderson
  • Alyssa Demoret
  • Avery Elizabeth Dunphy
  • Jill Nicole Smith
  • Gracie Rae Stienike
  • Jaycee Lynn Stupka
  • Elijah Allen Urman

Cozad

  • Alyssa Schneider
  • Aracely Dominguez
  • Jeri Johnson
  • Jessica Bartlett
  • Joey Orellana
  • Kayla Barnes
  • Liz Demilt
  • Mary Donahue
  • Tara Sumrall
  • Raegen Jo Fleharty
  • Lunden Vicki Groene
  • Garrett Savick

Elwood

  • Ashley Woosley
  • Baylee Diefenbaugh
  • Tina Jones
  • Kennedy Rose Brell
  • Makenzie Leigh Clouse
  • Eddyville
  • Echo Dee Stamm
  • Jennifer Guerra

Lexington

  • Addie Sund
  • Aurelio Barrios
  • Brayan Martinez
  • Brayan Zavala-Guerrero
  • Carly Holbrook
  • Carolyn Zamora-Saenz
  • Cole Zima
  • Daniela Ortega
  • Darwin Lainez
  • Emerson Canales
  • Erick Leiva-Lopez
  • Esmeralda Acevedo Barrios
  • Jamie Hofferber
  • Jazmin Leon
  • Jessica Virgilio Francisco
  • Jose Romero Duarte
  • Juan Espinoza
  • Julia Romero Esquivel
  • Kim Gomez
  • Melissa White
  • Omar Sanchez
  • Paola Romero
  • Sebastian Barrios
  • Tessa Eldridge
  • Tony Morales-Rodriguez
  • Vanessa Lo
  • Janet Aguado Mendez
  • Isabel Arredondo
  • Jose Luis Arredondo,
  • Ashlee Maciel Barrientos
  • Lucia K Castro Jacobo,
  • Daniel Con
  • Leonardo Flores
  • Marcos Fregoso
  • Justina Louise Hoisington
  • Wilmer Hoisington
  • Ivan Lazo
  • Kobe Lo
  • Micaela Lopez-Perez
  • Hector Rene Melendez
  • Jennifer Nava, Lexington
  • Alexander Pedro-Santos
  • Victoria Perez, Lexington
  • Nancy Maricela Raymundo
  • Simon Rivas, Jr.
  • Danielle Rose Rivera
  • Regina Robles Marquez
  • Evelin Vasquez-Valtierra

Overton

  • Douglas Christiansen
  • Sidney Enochs
  • Austin Geis
  • Thomas Edward Ramirez, Jr.
