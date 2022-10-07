University of Nebraska President Ted Carter visits Lexington during state tour

LEXINGTON — University of Nebraska President Walter “Ted” Carter is on a tour of the state and made a stop in Lexington on Monday to visit with local media, including the Lexington Clipper-Herald.

Carter said there were multiple messages he was sharing as he made his way around the state. He said the University of Nebraska system has emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic in a situation of strength and that the university system is a place all Nebraskans can go to for a higher education.

To provide access to that higher education, Carter recently announced that Nebraska students would be able to apply for free for another month. The free application period had been set to expire soon.

Carter said the university system wanted to make it as easy as possible for prospective students to show their interest. The usual $45 charge to apply will be waived through October.

Speaking of costs, Carter acknowledged the ongoing inflation that has been affecting every Nebraskan household, driving up the basic cost of living. To ease costs on university students, tuition costs have been frozen for two years in a row.

Carter said the cost per credit hour is the same as it was back 2012, he noted they were able to not pass the costs to students by cutting the budget internally.

Part of those cuts have included shifting funding in order to expand the Nebraska Promise program, which allows in-state students from families with qualifying income levels to attend NU for free.

One area that did not see funds cut was the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture, instead the campus will be provided with $307,000 more in state funding over the next two years.

Carter said the work and research done by the NU ag sector is important to farmers and ranchers around the state.

When asked about the upcoming legislature session, Carter said the University of Nebraska will ask state lawmakers for 3 percent more in state appropriations in each of the next two years. The university is projecting a $12.5 million shortfall in both years of the biennium; Carter said these costs will be taken care of internally.

The request from NU will be the lowest appropriations request of any state college.

"We've been conservative in our planning, we've built strong partnerships with Nebraskans, and we've been willing to make tough decisions to keep our budget balanced," Carter said.

Carter also touched on “The Year of the Internship,” at NU, he said student internships are an important factor in workforce development for the state.

To that end, the university is working with the Department of Economic Development to provide funds for internship opportunities to students, which will allow for a pathway into the state work force.

The conversation shifted to Husker athletics, Carter recently asked the regents to approve the first steps in the process of renovating Memorial Stadium, which turns 100 years old in 2023.

Carter said all the changes that are being considered will be for the benefit of the fans who attend the games.

Board members unanimously approved a plan to hire a third-party firm that will help move the fundraising, design and construction along in the coming years. Carter said any individual or firm hired to serve as the "right hand" as project manager would help juggle "a whole different level of complexity and moving parts" from day one, per the Lincoln Journal Star.

To date, no money has been raised for the project, administrators stressed no tax dollars or student tuition or fees would be used, and as such, no scope has been set or designs committed to paper.

Carter himself began his term as the eighth president of NU on Jan. 1, 2020 after a storied career in the United States Navy.

Carter graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 1981, was designated a naval flight officer in 1982, and graduated from the Navy Fighter Weapons School (TOPGUN) in 1985.

His career as a flight officer includes sea assignments in Fighter Squadron 161 (VF-161) on board USS Midway (CVA-41) in Carrier Air Wing Five (CVW-5) and in the VF-21 "Freelancers" on board USS Independence (CV-62) with Carrier Air Wing Fourteen (CVW-14).

He commanded the VF-14 "Tophatters", and served as Executive Officer of USS Harry S. Truman (CVN-75), culminating in command of USS Camden (AOE-2) and USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70).

Carter accumulated 6,150 flight hours in the back seat of F-4, F-14, and F/A-18 aircraft during his career and safely accompanied pilots in 2,016 carrier-arrested landings, the record among all active and retired U.S. Naval Aviation designators.

He also flew on 125 combat missions in support of joint operations in Bosnia, Kuwait, Kosovo, Iraq and Afghanistan.

Carter became the 54th president of the Navy War College in 2013 and in 2014 became the 62nd superintendent of the U.S. Naval Academy.