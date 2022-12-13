United Methodist Women host annual Country Store event

LEXINGTON — “Happiness rarely keeps company with an empty stomach,

Helen Keller.”

There was no shortage of food, crafts and smiles at this year’s annual Country Store, hosted by the United Methodist Women of the First United Methodist Church in Lexington on Friday, Dec. 9.

The array of food items that were available for purchase included; candy, cookies, baked goods and pies, homemade soup to go and crafts.

THE UMW thanked everyone who brought food, helped prepare the breakfast and meals, set up for the event and those who helped clean up afterward.

The money raised during the event will go to United Methodist Women Missions.

United Methodist Women’s Mission Giving – which is unrestricted funds – supports the total program of the organization.

There are five avenues for Mission Giving: Pledge to Mission, Special Mission Recognition, Gift to Mission, Gift in Memory, and World Thank Offering, according to the United Methodist Women website.