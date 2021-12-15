United Methodist Women host annual Country Store event

LEXINGTON — “Happiness rarely keeps company with an empty stomach. –Helen Keller.”

There was no shortage of food, crafts and smiles at this year’s annual Country Store, hosted by the United Methodist Women of the First United Methodist Church in Lexington on Friday, Dec. 10.

The items for sale included; candy, cookies, baked goods and pies, homemade soup to go and crafts.

UMW member Eleanor Shindle spoke before the FUMC congregation on Sunday and thanked everyone who brought food, helped prepare the breakfast and meals, set up for the event and those who helped clean up afterward.

“We are so thankful to make it such a success,” Shindle said, “And believe me, it was a success. So thank you all from the bottom of my heart.”

The money raised during the event will go to United Methodist Women Missions.

United Methodist Women’s Mission Giving – which is unrestricted funds – supports the total program of the organization. There are five avenues for Mission Giving: Pledge to Mission, Special Mission Recognition, Gift to Mission, Gift in Memory, and World Thank Offering, according to the United Methodist Women website.