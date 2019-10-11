United Methodist Church selling Camp Comeca, with opportunity for local control

Come join us in celebration with a BBQ lunch, at our beloved Camp Comeca. Located seven miles southwest of Cozad, high on the hill overlooking the verdant Platte Valley and the lakes of the Tri-County canal.
Camp Comeca has a long history of encouraging young people to a life of Christian service through our traditional summer camps. Thanks to generous donations from the Wilson family, Comeca has wonderful facilities for a growing retreat ministry in our well-appointed Overlook Lodge. Retreat and summer camp meals are served through an excellent kitchen staffed with superior chefs.
The United Methodist Church through their division of Great Plains Camps that apply oversight of the six church camps in the Kansas-Nebraska Conference has directed that Camp Comeca be sold with the opportunity for local control. The Great Plains Camping Board will vote on the date and details of divestiture on November 26th. We are very hopeful that Camp Comeca and Retreat Center will develop into the dynamic unaffiliated Christian ministry that it has the potential to be.
So, this Sunday October 13th all you in this area that love Camp Comeca are asked to come early and worship with us at 11:30AM, enjoy a BBQ meal and tour the facilities. We of the local Site Council (Board of trustees) are asking for your suggestions for a way to keep Camp Comeca operating dynamically into the future. The Camp is a jewel of our community.
