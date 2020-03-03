United Country Real Estate, LACC holds ribbon cutting for new Lexington office

LEXINGTON — Lexington can officially welcome a new real estate agency to town, United Country Real Estate held an official ribbon cutting for their office on Friday, Feb. 28.
United’s new office space is located in the strip mall on the south side of town, in the same location as Hibbett Sports and Verizon.
The Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce was on hand to assist in the ribbon cutting for one of their latest members. United joined on Nov. 20, 2019.
“The Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to welcome United Country--Lake & Home Real Estate and AgTeam Land Brokers as Chamber members, and to welcome them to the city of Lexington,” said LACC, executive director Sarah Neben, “We wish them all the best as they settle into their new facility, and we look forward to working together in partnership with them for many years to come.”
“I would like to thank the Chamber Ambassadors, board members, and other business leaders who took time out of their busy schedules and came to the grand opening last Friday night to welcome Richard and Barb Dawson and John Cahill to Lexington,” said Neben.
According to their website, United Country Real Estate is a franchise-based real estate marketing company. The company provides leads, marketing programs, advanced training and technology solutions to affiliated realtors that pay a franchise fee. It operates more than 3,000 websites targeting local markets.
