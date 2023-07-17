LEXINGTON — United By Culture Media hosts many events throughout the year and is proud to announce its most significant event date. The United By Culture Festival is scheduled for Sept. 24. It will take place in Kirkpatrick Memorial Park in Lexington, Nebraska, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Featuring an array of captivating musical artists, engaging children’s activities, local food and crafts, the United By Culture Festival aims to celebrate the beauty of culture and creativity in the heartland of Nebraska.

Entertainment and children’s activities are free to the public. Bring cash to support local food vendors. Join us at the 2023 United By Culture Festival and be inspired, elevated, and educated.

United By Culture Media aims to build a positive cultural identity among people of color living in the heartland. The festival is designed to inspire, educate and connect people from all walks of life. The 2023 United By Culture Festival promises to be an immersive experience. Whether you are a parent, young adult, organization, or simply a lover of good music and food, this event is a must-attend. Follow us on social media to stay updated on the latest happenings regarding the festival.

About United By Culture Media:

United By Culture Media was formed in 2021 by Gladys Godinez and her husband, Chris Cox wanted to highlight and uplift the stories of people from diverse backgrounds.

United By Culture Media is a non-profit organization working to create a safe and authentic space in which a diverse story exists and thrives. United By Culture Media feels authenticity, respect, and collaboration should be a commitment. These values drive our work and flow through everything we do.