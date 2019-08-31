“Under the Sea,” sensory friendly camp is success for LRHC therapy team

LEXINGTON — Members of the Lexington Regional Health Center therapy team had the vision of a sensory friendly camp for children with different and special needs, a service which is lacking in most places. The success of the camp was reported during the LRHC board meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 27.
Maura Rabe, OT, Leeann Smith, PTA, Paige Rademacher, OTA and Skyler Roemmich, DPT, all presented about the “Under the Sea,” camp which ran from July 29 to Aug. 2. There were 11 children signed up, nine boys and two girls, four of whom had special needs.
Activities at the camp focused on fine motor skills, sensory play, and teaching and imparting kindness on others. One event the children, especially the boys, enjoyed was a water balloon throw. One project which helped fine motor skills was painting rocks with a word which reminded the children of being kind, these rocks were then presented to hospital staff and patients.
Post camp, the children got a t-shirt and a picture packet was mailed to the parents. They also received a report card on their child’s fine motor, gross motor and social skills, as well as a survey.
The parent’s feedback about the camp was positive, many reported their child was able to rest better at night, they were calmer and less anxious, they had few meltdowns, they learned how to play appropriately with others and their individual sensory needs were met.
The LRHC therapists also had their own highlights. They enjoyed teaching the children about their sensory differences, meeting the children’s sensory needs and encouraging activity and play. On a one to one level, the therapists modified tasks to challenge each child. There were children who attended the camp from as far away as Grand Island and Hastings.
There were three capital requests which were presented to the board. Chief Financial Officer Wade Eschenbrenner asked the board first to move $400,000 from operations to fund capital expenditures, which was approved.
Eschenbrenner then said how this $400,000 would be spent. The first request was for a Mini C-Arm, a device which would be used by their orthopedic surgeons, the device focuses on small bones in the hands and feet. The cost for the machine was $68,000.
The next item was a bone density machine, the current one owned by the LRHC is 15 years old and non-functioning. Eschenbrenner said the cost for a new one was $55,320, the board approved purchase of both pieces of equipment.
The third capital request concerned a project which had been considered in the past. The LRHC had considered a pharmacy remodel but chose not to pursue it, but now thanks to new regulations concerning chemotherapy drugs, the matter was back on the table.
Eschenbrenner said the old OR area would be remodeled as an area to store chemotherapy drugs, a process which has various needs. It would be the location the pharmacists would mix the appropriate drugs.
The cost for the remodel is between $250,000 and $300,000, a cost worth paying to keep the chemotherapy service at the LRHC, rather than dropping it all together, said Eschenbrenner. An architect is currently working on a design and a more precise number would be forthcoming, he said. The board approved the funds for the remodel.
Chief Medical Officer Dr. Francisca Acosta-Carlson said Tuesday was the last day at LRHC for U.S. Air Force member Dr. Wedeking. Acosta-Carlson described Wedeking as a “top notch resident.” She said a new resident will be arriving next month for a two month stay at LRHC.
Acosta-Carlson officially welcomed Dr. Kyle Klammer to LRHC, who started this month. She said he is getting oriented and is already building a clientele base.
Purposeful hourly rounding was the subject of the nursing report, given by Chief Nursing Officer Nicole Thorell. Purposeful hourly rounding is a system designed to help nurses and staff meet patients’ needs before they have to ask for it during their hospital stay. Not only are nurses visiting every patient, but they are doing purposeful things the patient might call for later.
Thorell said this type of rounding can save nurses 80 hours in a week if done correctly. The nursing staff all signed a recommitment to this purposeful rounding.
LRHC activities are not slowing down even as the summer comes to an end. Director of Marketing and Public Relations Brenna Bartruff said during the marketing report there is a Bros and Brews event at Mac’s Creek on Tuesday, Sept. 17. The event is designed for the community to get to know the male providers and the services they offer.
LRHC members will also participate in the LRHC homecoming parade and a six week diabetes program will start on Sept. 11, Bartruff said.
Executive Director of Human Resources and Physician Liaison Jill Denker gave the update about the Leaving a Legacy event which was held on Aug. 17.
The event brought in around $125,000 for LRHC and was one of the best they have had after starting it seven years ago, Denker said.
The Leaving a Legacy video put together by LRHC marketing staff was widely praised, by LRHC staff, the board and community members alike.
“Thank you for participating in Legacy,” said Denker, “It’s awesome to see our team come together.”
CEO Leslie Marsh said “‘as you can no doubt tell by all of the preceding reports, I am blessed to work with this amazing team and board, making my Administrative report short most months”
The electronic health record update is on track, said Chief Information Officer Robb Hanna, he said they are watching some metrics closely. He reminded everyone the change wouldn’t occur until they were satisfied with the final product.
Hanna praised Chief Business Development Officer Amy Schroeder’s efforts on the EHR update. “we are in debt to her when it comes to this project, she caught things which might have slipped through the cracks,” he said.
Eschenbrenner presented the financial report, the fiscal year is now in 2020, and LRHC enters into another decade.
The gross revenue of the hospital underscored the cyclical nature of healthcare, small ups and downs, but the trend was upward from 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019. He said the hospital bringing in new services and being innovative was helping to drive this upward trend.
Inpatient and outpatient services saw their usual fluctuations, Eschenbrenner said the greatest variability is in these two areas. Outpatient services continue to bring in more revenue while the inpatient trend is also upward.
Drivers of inpatient activity were acute, swing bed, newborn and observations. On the outpatient side, the main drivers were ancillary procedures, emergency room visits, rehabilitation services, specialty visits and clinic visits.
Eschenbrenner said they were maintaining positive cash on hand and other positive margins in July. It was a solid start to the fiscal year, he said.
During the administrative report, Acosta-Carlson said there have been efforts to reorganize processes in the obstetrics department with a new OB Director, Acosta-Carlson said. She noted that the Director of OB Services has brought information and ideas about structuring the OB quarterly meetings.
Marsh said Jim Hain was chosen to speak during a University of Nebraska Medical Center professionalism ceremony which was held on Friday, Aug. 23. Hain was one of two speakers who spoke to students in ancillary services.
Eschenbrenner announced there was a drug disposal drop box in the LRHC lobby on the north wall. The drop box is for expired prescription medications, pet medications and even Schedule II, III, IV and V controlled substances, the exception is Schedule I substances are not allowed.
Thermometers, inhalers, liquids, aerosol cans, needles and hydrogen peroxide are also not permitted.
Information on the drop box says 197 Americans die each day from a drug overdose and over 1,000 people need emergency treatment as the result of opioid abuse.
Other statistics say 77 percent of opioid prescription medications taken by new users are obtained from a friend or relative, and 62 percent of teens admit to taking medications from their home medicine cabinets for non-medical use.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.