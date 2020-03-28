DAWSON COUNTY — How are the county’s child care providers handling the COVID-19 pandemic? The Lexington child care team wants to hear from them on ways the team can support or help the providers during these trying times.
The child care team, which has been meeting nearly every month since June 2019, met online on Tuesday, March 24 to discuss ways to support local child care providers during this time, as well as the Communities for Kids coordinator hiring process and Professional Learning Series Opportunity.
Nebraska Children and Families Foundation Assistant Vice President, Early Childhood Programs Shonna Werth started off the meeting by taking stock of the group’s situation and difficulties they have heard or seen.
Lexington’s Early Learning Academy Director Tracy Naylor said they are still closed and no opening date has been decided upon.
Some members reported child care providers in Grand Island struggling to acquire enough food, toilet paper and other cleaning products with the shortages and limits placed on buyers by stores. There was discussion among these groups of producing documentation to show they are a child care provider and are in need of extra products.
Gothenburg Early Childhood Learning Coalition community coordinator Nicole Hetz said Gothenburg centers closed last week and their group has been working to coordinate with teachers and providers. She noted with more people working from home the need for some child care spots has dropped.
It was noted all of Cozad’s child care centers had closed down as well.
Adrianne Roemmich, an in-home daycare provider, was a part of the meeting and said at the moment she is caring for three children of essential workers.
She told the group here biggest issues at the moment were finding toilet paper and cleaning products, after the shelves had been cleared by panic shopping earlier this month.
Roemmich said she had also upgraded her sick policy, any children who are even mildly sick need to remain at home for two weeks.
Werth said any child care providers who find themselves in need or need assistance can contact Shonna Werth at 305-785-8192 or email her at swerth@nebraskachildren.org.
The discussion shifted to the Communities for Kids coordinator in Lexington.
At the last meeting of the child care group, the decision had been made to combine the coordinator position with an administrative assistant position in the First United Methodist Church in Lexington.
Pastor Anne Gahn informed the group, due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on church function and finances, they would not be seeking to fill the administrative assistant positon at this time, leaving only the coordinator position to fill.
The FUMC had agreed to be the fiscal agent of the child care group, leading to the original idea of combining the positions.
For the coordinator position, it would require building and maintaining relationships with current, past and prospective child care providers, regional education service units, public and private schools, faith based leaders, local employers and fund raising committees.
They would also have to research and collect data, coordinate with local child programs, develop and distribute educational materials, coordinate meetings, develop and manage a budget, grant writing, be a quality child care advocate, etc.
Applications for this coordinator position are still being taken. The hope is, when the pandemic subsides, the coordinator will begin to start work in earnest, if it is filled.
There was also discussion about the professional learning series, and effort by the child care group to train individuals to fill roles in child care positions in the community, once new centers or daycares open.
No plans have been made yet to launch the learning series, given the current crisis. The classes would be instructed in Central Community College, but there classes are still closed. It was noted there would be no face to face instruction through April.
Discussion continued in the group on how much to charge for these classes, to ensure people were invested and would consistently attend.
The Dawson County Rooted In Relationships group was willing to help provide scholarships to people who took the classes.
CCC endorsements were also discussed and the possibility of people earning an associates degree through this process was also talked over by the group. An advanced series was also mentioned as an extra step people could take to learn more about work in child care.
It was noted at the ending of the meeting the COVID-19 pandemic has been difficult on parents, providers, children and the child care team alike.
The group wants to hear from local child care providers on what assistance they need to help weather this storm more effectively.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.