U Save’s story… Did you know that three of the four current U Save Pharmacy and Gifts owners were born and raised in Lexington, Nebraska? As well as having numerous staff members who all have lifetime Lexington backgrounds! They all grew up enjoying all the wonderful opportunities the community of Lexington has to offer! Helping our community thrive, watching it grow, and witnessing the continued successes are all part of U Save’s mission. We are what “LOCAL” is all about! Let us show you why shopping at U Save Pharmacy and Gifts has all you need to make your experience one of the best!
U Save is a locally owned pharmacy with a wide variety of over-the-counter medicines, vitamins and personal care products available. The Hometown Pharmacy offers free delivery to prescription customers within the city limits of Lexington. Using the automated service to renew prescriptions, receiving text notifications when prescriptions are ready for pick-up, and drive- through pickup of prescriptions are all convenient ways for the customer to obtain medications. We would like to encourage our customers to download our new App which allows the customer to refill scripts, manage their family’s profiles, contact pharmacy staff directly, as well as provides doctor contact information. The App can be downloaded on the Apple App store or Google Play store. U Save’s staff are here to help you with the download if needed!
U Save Gifts has so much to offer! We encourage everyone to stop in to see the various colors and themes throughout the store. They provide many different choices of ornaments, holiday decor, and winter greenery. Customers will also find each section of the store includes amazing year round home decor, including wall art, vases and all that is needed to design a very special space in the home. You don’t quite have the eye for interior design? No worries the staff at U Save Gift’s will help you select special pieces that will turn your home into a beautiful, unique environment!
Looking for a last minute gift? Russell Stover chocolates, Danielle’s Snowy Popcorn, Savory cracker seasoning and mugs with yummy coffees can all be found at U Save. There are darling winter themed onesies for little ones made by Cody and Kait, as well as matching leather bows designed locally by Modern Halo and Bow Diddlee’s that would all make terrific stocking stuffers. Shop our new boutique section of the store to find beautiful pieces of jewelry, leopard print tote bags, and graphic tees and sweatshirts.
U Save Gifts carries Hallmark cards for everyday and holiday needs. Various activity boards by Melissa and Doug make excellent stocking stuffers for children, as well as soft, fuzzy blankets and stuffed animals. Wine bags, wonderful hand lotions, and holiday kitchen items allow customers to find that special gift. Numerous serving pieces, including copper mugs and cups, cheese boards and trays can be given as gifts or used to entertain holiday guests.
Other essentials for the holiday season, such as candles, candle holders and warmers can be found in the gift section of the store. Don’t forget that we will wrap your gift purchase!
U Save Gifts offers Bridal Registry. This is a great way for newly engaged couples to choose beautiful decor and other gifts for their new home, while allowing wedding guests the opportunity to shop locally and with ease. Ordering personalized signs or purchasing one of the trendy word art options make wonderful wedding, birthday or special occasion gifts.
U Save Gifts invites customers to stop in Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 - Wednesday, December 18, 2019 to take advantage of the Holiday sale. ALL holiday decor 25 percent off, as well as select wall art 20 percent off. Great gifts to be found throughout the store at discounted prices. Like us @ U Save Pharmacy - Lexington on Facebook and watch for our fun specials and discounts, as well as pictures and videos of newly arrived products! We will soon have a new website where you can find lots of information to help you with the U Save shopping experience!
U Save’s Business department has numerous office supplies, from paper, wrapping supplies, to small or large office equipment. The Business section also provides shipping service for all the holiday shipping needs!
U Save Pharmacy and Gifts would like to thank all of our loyal customers. Whether you are from Lexington or a surrounding area, we appreciate you supporting our local business. We care about and are invested in the wellbeing of our community, and truly appreciate your business and would love to have you recommend and share your experiences with others!
Business hours at U Save Pharmacy, Business and Gift Store are Monday- Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Closed on Sundays. To contact U Save, located at 603 N. Washington St., call 308-324-6325.
