LINCOLN — Nebraska law enforcement is teaming up with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) for the national U Drive. U Text. U Pay. high-visibility enforcement effort. From April 3-9, 2023, law enforcement officers from across the country will work together to enforce texting and distracted driving laws to make our roads safer for all road users.

According to NHTSA, nearly 32,483 people died in distraction-affected crashes over the ten-year period from 2011 to 2020. In 2020, there were 3,142 deaths linked to driver distraction, or 8% of all motor- vehicle crash fatalities. This is an increase of 23 fatalities compared to 2019. Nebraska research from

2022 showed that 1 in 10 drivers is distracted by using electronic devices.

Motorists are urged to continue to take responsibility for their driving behaviors by wearing seat belts, driving sober, keeping eyes and attention on the road – never driving distracted or drowsy, and driving at proper speeds. This is a friendly reminder to “arrive at your destination.” Buckle Up, Phone Down!