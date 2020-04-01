Tyson, Lexington’s largest employer, is taking precautions due to COVID-19

LEXINGTON — Tyson Foods, one of the Lexington community’s largest employers, is taking precautions in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to Communication Manager Liz Croston, “As America’s largest food company, we’re considered a critical infrastructure business, so ensuring we’re able to continue producing food is essential. That’s why we’re taking measures to protect our people and our company.”
According to a Tyson press release the steps they are taking at the Lexington plant are being done at all of their facilities.
“Since information is the best tool for combatting the spread of COVID-19, we’ve been diligent about educating team members about the virus and ways to avoid catching it,” the press release stated, “We’re restricting visitor access to our plants and have also relaxed our attendance policy to reinforce the importance of staying home when sick.”
The release stated, as a precaution, all Tyson plants have started to take team member temperatures before they enter our facilities here in the U.S.
The release continued, we have mandatory health care coverage for our team members and have made changes to our benefits. We’re waiving the 5 consecutive day waiting period for Short Term Disability benefits, so workers can receive pay while they’re sick with the flu or COVID-19. In addition, we’re doing the following:
Waiving the co-pay, co-insurance and deductible for doctor visits for COVID-19 testing as well as eliminating pre-approval or preauthorization steps.
Waiving co-pays for the use of telemedicine.
Relaxing refill limits for 30-day prescriptions of maintenance medication.
In a blog post, Tyson CEO Noel White noted changes being made by Tyson in areas of travel, visitors and working remotely.
White told employees in the post to, “avoiding mass gatherings and maintaining distance from others when possible – can help people avoid the virus. That’s why Tyson Foods has implemented travel restrictions. Late last month Tyson Foods suspended all international business travel on commercial carriers. Effective immediately, we are suspending all U.S. commercial business travel.”
“For the same precautionary reasons, we encourage you to avoid personal travel via cruise ships, airplanes and other common carriers,” White continued, “Depending on where you travel, you may be subject to self-quarantine for 14 days when you return. You should consider this and your ability to work remotely before traveling.”
White said Tyson is only allowing visitors who are considered essential into their offices and facilities.
On the subject of food safety, White cited a CDC report which state, “currently there is no evidence to support transmission of COVID-19 associated with food,” and a USDA report which said, “There is no evidence at this time to suggest that the Coronavirus is a foodborne pathogen.”
Some Tyson employees have begun working remotely. Whie said, “In order to protect the health of our team members and ensure we can continue to support our food production supply chain; many team members in our U.S. corporate office locations will work remotely through March 27.”
