Tyson gives over 90,000 workers $50 million in bonuses

SPRINGDALE, Ark., — Tyson Foods is saying thank you once again to more than 90,000 hourly team members across the U.S. by giving them approximately $50 million in year-end bonuses for their efforts over the past year. For team members in the U.S., these bonuses range from $300 to $700, and will be distributed starting mid-December.

In addition to year-end bonuses, Tyson is offering flexible work schedules at some facilities, and new and expanded benefits, services and resources for all U.S. team members beginning in 2023. This includes new parental leave, additional mental health support and other health plan benefits to enhance our caring and inclusive culture. With average hourly pay of around $19, plus the value of medical, dental and vision insurance, vacation and other benefits, the average total compensation for hourly team members is approximately $24 an hour, or an annual average value of nearly $50,000. This does not include overtime, an option many team members choose, or other incentives.

“We’re extremely grateful for all of our team members in the hundreds of communities where we operate and we want to recognize our success together and say thank you,” said Donnie King, president and chief executive officer of Tyson Foods. “As we progress our efforts to be the most sought-after place to work, we continue to listen to our team members needs and invest in areas like childcare to provide a better quality of life for our team members.”

Tyson also provides opportunities for education and life-skill development through the Tyson Immigration Partnership (TIP), which helps immigrant team members acquire U.S. citizenship. In 2022, Tyson strengthened its commitment to immigrant team members and has now invested more than $2.4 million to support partners like Immigrant Connection, a non-profit organization that provides immigrants with legal services, such as employment authorization renewals and petitions for citizenship.

The company’s Upward Academy program also offers free and accessible classes in English as a Second Language (ESL), High School Equivalency (HSE), financial literacy and digital literacy. In 2022, we expanded Upward Academy to provide free education for all U.S. team members. Our investment covers 100% of all tuition, books and fees and will include access to more than 175 programs from over 35 top universities and learning providers. We’re also helping address the barriers of transportation through a growing ride-share program that provides a low-cost way to commute to work at Tyson.

About Tyson Foods, Inc.

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) is one of the world’s largest food companies and a recognized leader in protein. Founded in 1935 by John W. Tyson and grown under four generations of family leadership, the Company has a broad portfolio of products and brands like Tyson®, Jimmy Dean®, Hillshire Farm®, Ball Park®, Wright®, Aidells®, ibp® and State Fair®. Headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the Company had approximately 142,000 team members on October 1, 2022. Through its Core Values, Tyson Foods strives to operate with integrity, create value for its shareholders, customers, communities and team members and serve as a steward of the animals, land and environment entrusted to it. Visit www.tysonfoods.com.