Tyson Foods targets 2050 to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions

Updating the baseline for emissions to align with limiting global temperature rise to 1.5℃, consistent with the Paris Agreement, by the end of 2023.

Establishing a pathway to using 50% renewable energy across its domestic operations by 2030.

Completing initial land stewardship target of engaging 2-million feed acres and expanding the total acres by 2025, including a total target of 100% of feed purchased by 2030.

Expanding the company’s current 5-million-acre grazing lands target for sustainable beef production practices by 2025.

Continuing work to eliminate deforestation risk throughout its global supply chain by 2030.

Supporting climate action policies through advocacy groups such as the Net Zero Business Alliance.

“We believe what good food can do for people and the planet is powerful. Our net zero ambition is another important step in our work toward realizing our aspiration to become the most transparent and sustainable food company in the world,” said Donnie King, Tyson Foods President and CEO. “Partnership and collaboration will be critical to our efforts, and we look forward to working with our customers, supply chain partners, and other stakeholders to achieve net zero.”