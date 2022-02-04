Tyson Foods ranks no. 1 on Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies list for Food Production for sixth consecutive year

Across rural America, every year Tyson Foods invests more than $15 billion with 11,000 independent farms that supply cattle, pigs and chickens. The company also supports rural communities in other ways – doing business with local vendors and suppliers and buying millions of bushels of grain for livestock feed. Tyson Foods is also a major employer in many rural communities, generating millions of dollars in payroll. Last year, the company announced it would pay approximately $50 million in year-end bonuses to its frontline and hourly employees and is also investing in childcare facilities at some of its locations. Tyson Foods also donated more than 16 million pounds of protein in fiscal year 2021 – the equivalent of 64 million meals. The food donations were given to local food banks, pantries and hunger relief organizations.