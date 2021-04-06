Tyson Foods in Lexington hosts Easter egg hunt event for local community

LEXINGTON — The Tyson Foods plant in Lexington offered some springtime fun for the local community by hosting an outdoor Easter egg hunt at the plant. The event was open to Tyson team members and the entire community, inviting children of all ages to find the “golden egg” which held the grand prize of free tickets to the movies!

Over 60 people were able to attend the event and celebrate the springtime tradition with Tyson.

“With the arrival of spring and nice weather, we enjoy engaging with our community like this.” said Dave Roemmich, Complex Manager at the Tyson plant in Lexington. “We are grateful to be able to host events that provide opportunity for families to be active together on a beautiful day.”

As one of the largest employers in Lexington area, Tyson is committed to giving back to community through events such as this one, as well as through hunger relief efforts and grant support of local organizations.

Those attending the event were asked to follow COVID-19 guidelines and protective measures, including wearing masks.