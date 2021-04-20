Tyson Foods extends on-site vaccinations to employee families, households

SPRINGDALE, Ar., — Expanding on its successful vaccination efforts in communities across the country, Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) will now be among the first to extend onsite COVID-19 vaccinations to family members of employees as well as others living in their homes. Vaccines will be available, per state and local guidelines, to these extended groups at all future Tyson Foods vaccination events.

The expanded benefit, believed to be one of the first of its kind, started recently at Tyson Foods vaccination events in Indiana, Illinois, Oklahoma, Texas, and Virginia, where team members, as well as family and household members were vaccinated. This included vaccination clinics at major production facilities in Logansport and Corydon, Indiana, and Glen Allen, Virginia, as well as Amarillo and Sherman, Texas.

“Tyson is a family company, and we know our team members want to ensure their families and those they live with are protected against the virus, so we’re pleased to start giving them access to our free, onsite vaccinations,” said Dr. Claudia Coplein, Tyson Foods’ Chief Medical Officer. “We strive to be a valued partner in every plant community our team members call home. We know expanding access to the vaccine not only helps them and their loved ones but can have positive public health implications for the broader communities where we operate.