Tyson Foods donates 38,000 pounds of protein to Lexington Community Foundation

LEXINGTON — Tyson Foods in Lexington has donated 38,000 pounds of fully cooked crispy chicken strips to the Lexington Community Foundation. This protein will be distributed along with other nutritious food options to those who need it throughout the community over the next month.

The Lexington Community Foundation is committed to serving the Lexington community and offer support through food distributions, grants, scholarships for students, career resources and community events.

“It’s a privilege to be able to support the Lexington Community Foundation’s mission of supporting the local community,” said Pat Bourke, corporate responsibility manager at Tyson Foods. “We’re deeply committed to improving the quality of life in the communities where we operate by providing high-quality protein to help the people who live there.”

“Tyson has always stepped up to help us serve our community especially during this trying time. When we were low on protein, Tyson Foods stepped in with a significant donation to keep us going,” said Jackie Berke, executive director of Lexington Community Foundation. “We appreciate Tyson’s commitment to addressing food insecurity in our area and are grateful for their continuous donations of nutritious, delicious protein.”