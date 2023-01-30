Tyson Foods donated over 18 million pounds of protein in 2022

SPRINGDALE, ARK. — Delivering on its commitment to address food insecurity, Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) announced today it donated more than 18 million pounds of protein – the equivalent of approximately 72 million servings of protein - to food banks, pantries and hunger relief organizations in Tyson plant communities, and across the nation in fiscal 2022.

“We strive to improve the quality of life for our team members, their families, and the communities where we operate,” said Tim Grailer, senior director of business operations for Tyson Foods. “It’s a responsibility we take seriously every day of the year.”

In the last year, the company worked with community organizations to stand up hundreds of donation events, with events occurring in almost every state from coast-to- coast, including 640,000 servings of protein going to tribal citizens experiencing food insecurity.

Nearly 10 million pounds of protein went to our hunger relief partner Feeding America and its network of 200-member food banks, and 60,000 partner agencies, food pantries and meal programs. Since 2006, Tyson has also donated almost $3.5 million to Feeding America and $223 million of protein to local member food banks across the country.

“Inflation and higher costs of food and other necessities continues to affect people’s ability to make ends meet,” said Joe Weeden, senior director, commodity foods for Feeding America. “We’re grateful for the generous protein and fund contributions from Tyson Foods which will help provide communities with the nutrition needed this season and beyond.”

Tyson also continued its support of its team members and communities impacted by natural disasters through its Meals That Matter® disaster relief program, and last year donated nearly five million pounds of protein to storm victims, volunteers and first responders. This included relief during the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

