Tyson Foods awards grant to Food Bank for the Heartland to support hunger relief in Lexington

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Tyson Foods is providing Food Bank for the Heartland $36,120 to support hunger relief in the Lexington area, the company announced today. This grant will directly benefit Food Bank for the Heartland’s mobile pantry that works to provide food to those in need in the local community. Middle school students from Lexington Public School volunteer to help with the distribution, offering them the opportunity to become leaders in the community.

“This grant has helped bolster our program through the pandemic,” said Kristi O’Meara, Social Worker at Lexington Public Schools. “Not only are we able to rescue food but we are able to engage our students in a way that allows them to be part of a solution to something where they can see the direct effects.”

The grant is a part of a national $1.5 million program by Tyson Foods that has provided 26 grants to hunger relief organizations that support 38 Tyson plant communities in 15 states.

The investments represent approximately four million pounds of food or the equivalent of 16 million servings of protein that will be distributed to address food insecurity.