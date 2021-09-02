Tyson donates 25,000 pounds of chicken to Lexington religious and community groups

LEXINGTON — What does one do with 25,000 pounds of chicken? It can be a good problem to have. Tyson Fresh Meats distributed 560 boxes of frozen chicken to religious organizations and community groups on Wed., Sept. 1 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

There was a bit of a hiccup when it came to the chicken. “Each box was 45 pounds of frozen whole chickens in a single bag. I told people it was a big chicken popsicle,” said Chaplain Heidi Revelo. That explains the reason it was given to organizations. Most families can’t thaw, cook and eat six whole chickens at one time, even over several meals. That led to the next problem: freezer space. The mosque, churches and organizations were happy to take chicken to distribute further to church members or those in need, but freezer space for 45-pound chicken popsicles was filling up fast and it’s not December so one can’t hold it in their garage a couple weeks until they decide what to do.

Food pantries were forced to turn down the chicken, too. They didn’t have the freezer space and since it wasn’t in smaller packages they couldn’t dole it out one or two chickens at a time. Still, some food pantries gave the green light. Chaplain Albert Longe of Tyson loaded up the company van and delivered cases of chicken to food pantries between Lexington and Beaver City. “I think we can do a miracle here,” he said.