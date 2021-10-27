 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two vehicle accident at Plum Creek Parkway intersection sends driver, passenger to hospital
0 comments
top story

Two vehicle accident at Plum Creek Parkway intersection sends driver, passenger to hospital

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
_CH_3654WEB.jpg
C-H photo • Brian Neben

LEXINGTON — A driver and passenger were both transported to the hospital after a two vehicle collision at the Plum Creek Market Place intersection of Plum Creek Parkway during the morning of Wednesday, Oct. 27.

At 10:06 a.m., the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to the intersection for the report of a two vehicle accident and two injured persons.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

On scene, a Chevy HHR was facing west at the intersection with front end damage to the passenger side. A Chevy Impala was also facing the same direction at the intersection with front end damage to its passenger side, as well.

The driver and a passenger from the Chevy HHR were transported to Lexington Regional Health Center for undisclosed injuries. The Impala driver was not transported.

The Lexington Police Department is investigating the accident, they were assisted on scene by the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Drug supplier who sold Mac Miller fentanyl pills pleads guilty

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics