Two vehicle accident at Plum Creek Parkway intersection sends driver, passenger to hospital

LEXINGTON — A driver and passenger were both transported to the hospital after a two vehicle collision at the Plum Creek Market Place intersection of Plum Creek Parkway during the morning of Wednesday, Oct. 27.

At 10:06 a.m., the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to the intersection for the report of a two vehicle accident and two injured persons.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

On scene, a Chevy HHR was facing west at the intersection with front end damage to the passenger side. A Chevy Impala was also facing the same direction at the intersection with front end damage to its passenger side, as well.

The driver and a passenger from the Chevy HHR were transported to Lexington Regional Health Center for undisclosed injuries. The Impala driver was not transported.

The Lexington Police Department is investigating the accident, they were assisted on scene by the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office.