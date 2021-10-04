Two vehicle accident at Adams, Walnut intersection in Lexington sends one to the hospital

LEXINGTON — A two vehicle accident at the intersection of Adams and Walnut St. in Lexington sent one to the hospital during the afternoon of Monday, Oct. 4.

At 2:58 p.m. the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to the Adams and Walnut St. intersection for the report of a two vehicle accident.

On scene a white Chrysler Town & Country had suffered right front damage and had come to a stop in the north bound lane of Adams St.

A blue Toyota Camry LE had struck a utility box after it partially left the roadway; it suffered heavy front end damage.

One person involved in the accident was transported to Lexington Regional Health Center; the state of their injuries was not available on scene.