Two transported to the hospital after collision at Plum Creek Parkway intersection

LEXINGTON — Two individuals were transported to the hospital after a collision took place at the intersection of Plum Creek Parkway and Prospect Road during the afternoon of Wednesday, Jan. 12.

Around 2:40 p.m., the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to the intersection for the report of an accident with injuries.

On scene, a white Honda SUV, with heavy front end damage, had come to a stop in the right lane of southbound Plum Creek Parkway. A blue GMC Acadia, with damage to the driver’s side, had left the road and come to a stop in the grass just off of the parkway.

The driver of the GMC and an occupant of the Honda were transported by Priority Medical Transport and the LVFD to Lexington Regional Health Center, respectively, for undisclosed injuries.

The Lexington Police Department is conducting an investigation into the collision.