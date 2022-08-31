 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two taken to the hospital after two vehicle accident on 13th and Tyler St.

LEXINGTON — During the morning school traffic, a two vehicle accident took place near the intersection of 13th and Tyler St that sent two to the hospital on Wednesday, Aug. 31.

At 7:44 a.m., the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to the intersection for the report of a two vehicle accident.

Lexington Police Officer Kareem McDougall said a black car was westbound on 13th St. when an SUV, heading north, attempted to cross 13th St. and make the dog-leg turn to stay on Tyler St. There was a low speed collision and airbags did not deploy.

McDougall said the glare of the morning sun could have played a factor in the accident.

Two individuals were transported to the Lexington Regional Health Center for non-life threatening injuries.

The accident remains under investigation by the Lexington Police Department.

