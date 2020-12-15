Two Rivers: The rising rate of new COVID-19 cases in Lexington is cause for concern

LEXINGTON — While Two Rivers Public Health Department has eased back the risk dial for COVID-19, and the state has also relaxed some restrictions, as hospitalizations across the state have dropped, Lexington, Elwood and Overton have seen an increase in cases.
According to Two Rivers, the number of overall virus related hospitalizations has decreased across the district, around 70 percent of admissions are now for non-COVID-19 related reasons. ICU availability is at 12.5 percent.
While the daily average of positive cases have begun to rise again, they still remain below the numbers seen just prior to Thanksgiving. Positivity rates are also rising, even though the rates are below what they were four weeks prior, according to Two Rivers.
Outside of long term care facilities, the positivity rates remain high for seniors. About a third of the tests of people over 60 during the previous month came back positive, Two Rivers stated.
Citing these reasons, Two Rivers eased back their COVID-19 risk dial, but it still remains in the red ‘pandemic’ level.
There was an additional death in the Two Rivers district, a female in her 90s from Phelps County. Deaths throughout the seven county district have now reached 86.
As of Monday morning, there were 2,984 active cases throughout the Two Rivers district. Buffalo County had the most with 1,613 and Dawson County the second most at 722. Gosper County had 42 active cases.
According to a Two Rivers weekly report, the Lexington urban area has seen a “dramatic,” increase in cases in the past week compared to the past month.
Case counts have increased in Lexington, Elwood and Overton and current trends point toward an increase in rates in the coming weeks.
“The rising rate of growth in new cases in Lexington is cause for concern,” according to the weekly report from Two Rivers.
Support Local Journalism
Two Rivers reports a total of 7,870 cases, with 5,459 no longer being symptomatic.
Daily reported cases, like hospitalizations, are down from where they were during the mid-November peak. On Saturday, Dec. 12, there were 41 cases reported and on Sunday, Dec. 13, there were 17 cases reported.
With hospitalizations dropping below 800, there were 692 active hospitalizations on Monday morning; Nebraska has entered the ‘yellow’ phase of public health restrictions, which are in place when state hospitalization rates for COVID-19 are at 15 percent.
According to a release from Governor Pete Ricketts office, these are the changes to the health measures,
• Fan attendance at extracurricular activities—both school and club—is no longer limited to household members of participants.
• Parties at restaurants and bars remain limited to groups of 8 or less. Individuals must still be seated unless ordering food, using the restroom, or playing games. Six feet of separation between groups returns to a guidance.
• The maximum capacity for indoor gatherings goes from 25 percent to 50 percent.
• Only certain venues where people convene are considered “gatherings” under the State’s DHMs. Go to dhhs.ne.gov/coronavirus and click on “Directed Health Measures” for details.
• Masks are recommended, rather than required, for establishments such as childcare centers, salons, barber shops, massage therapists, and body art studios.
• Elective surgeries can resume as long as a hospital keeps 10% of its capacity available to treat coronavirus patients.
Nebraska has now recorded 148,861 total virus cases and 82,568 recoveries. There have been 1,373 deaths, 57 percent of which were male and 43 percent female.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!