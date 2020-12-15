Two Rivers: The rising rate of new COVID-19 cases in Lexington is cause for concern

LEXINGTON — While Two Rivers Public Health Department has eased back the risk dial for COVID-19, and the state has also relaxed some restrictions, as hospitalizations across the state have dropped, Lexington, Elwood and Overton have seen an increase in cases.

According to Two Rivers, the number of overall virus related hospitalizations has decreased across the district, around 70 percent of admissions are now for non-COVID-19 related reasons. ICU availability is at 12.5 percent.

While the daily average of positive cases have begun to rise again, they still remain below the numbers seen just prior to Thanksgiving. Positivity rates are also rising, even though the rates are below what they were four weeks prior, according to Two Rivers.

Outside of long term care facilities, the positivity rates remain high for seniors. About a third of the tests of people over 60 during the previous month came back positive, Two Rivers stated.

Citing these reasons, Two Rivers eased back their COVID-19 risk dial, but it still remains in the red ‘pandemic’ level.

There was an additional death in the Two Rivers district, a female in her 90s from Phelps County. Deaths throughout the seven county district have now reached 86.