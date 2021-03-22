Two Rivers slightly lowers COVID-19 risk dial, district has highest rate of vaccination in the state

LEXINGTON — The COVID-19 risk dial for the Two Rivers Public Health Department district was slightly lowered but still remains in the ‘moderate’ risk. With 19 percent of eligible residents vaccinated in the district, it is the highest number of any health district in the state.

Over 12,463 residents of the Two Rivers district have been fully vaccinated, almost 19 percent of eligible residents in the seven counties of the district. This is around 20 percent higher than the state average, according to Two Rivers.

Around 45 percent of seniors have been fully vaccinated.

Those eligible for the vaccine are advised to contact their physician or register at Two Rivers Health

A little over a third of ICU beds and about half of all medical and surgical beds across the district are currently available. COVID-19 related admissions account for less than five percent of all occupied beds, according to Two Rivers.

Meanwhile, testing rates have fallen across all counties and the TestNebraska sites in Dawson County are anticipated to close within the next few weeks. Testing access has been contracted in Franklin and Harlan counties.

