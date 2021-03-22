Two Rivers slightly lowers COVID-19 risk dial, district has highest rate of vaccination in the state

LEXINGTON — The COVID-19 risk dial for the Two Rivers Public Health Department district was slightly lowered but still remains in the ‘moderate’ risk. With 19 percent of eligible residents vaccinated in the district, it is the highest number of any health district in the state.
Over 12,463 residents of the Two Rivers district have been fully vaccinated, almost 19 percent of eligible residents in the seven counties of the district. This is around 20 percent higher than the state average, according to Two Rivers.
Around 45 percent of seniors have been fully vaccinated.
Those eligible for the vaccine are advised to contact their physician or register at Two Rivers Health
Department, www.trphd.org.
A little over a third of ICU beds and about half of all medical and surgical beds across the district are currently available. COVID-19 related admissions account for less than five percent of all occupied beds, according to Two Rivers.
Meanwhile, testing rates have fallen across all counties and the TestNebraska sites in Dawson County are anticipated to close within the next few weeks. Testing access has been contracted in Franklin and Harlan counties.
However, the falling rates do not seem to have been accompanied by a proportionate decrease in positive cases.
On a positive note, daily COVID-19 case counts have dropped virtually to zero over the past weeks in the Lexington urban area and across Dawson County. Over half of the county’s seniors have been fully vaccinated.
To date, Two Rivers has recorded 10,207 total cases, 9,729 of which are no longer symptomatic and 117 deaths.
Active COVID-19 hospitalizations across Nebraska have fallen into the lower hundreds, on Monday morning there were 113 active hospitalizations.
Over the past week, there was an average of 249 new cases reported per day, a decrease of 13 percent from the average two weeks earlier, according to the New York Times COVID-19 map.
The statewide vaccination effort continues, with 16 percent of the eligible population having completed both doses.
To date, Nebraska has recorded 206,571 new cases, 159,163 recoveries and 2,135 deaths.
Case numbers nationally have leveled off at around 55,000 a day, but progress has been offset by issues in Michigan and on the East Coast, according to the New York Times COVID-19 map.
The pace of vaccination continues to increase with a country-wide average of 2.5 million shots a day for the first time, 17 states have announced plans for universal adult vaccine eligibility in March or April.