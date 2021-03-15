Two Rivers slightly increases COVID-19 risk dial for second week in a row

Due to these reasons, Two Rivers slightly increased the risk dial deeper into the ‘moderate’ level.

To date, Two Rivers has recorded 10,160 total cases, 9,708 of which are no longer symptomatic and 116 deaths.

COVID-19 related hospitalizations have dropped to the low hundreds, with 121 active hospitalizations being reported on Monday across Nebraska.

According to the New York Times COVID-19 map, over the past week there was an average of 249 new cases reported in Nebraska, a decrease of 10 percent from the average two weeks earlier. There were 163 new cases reported on March 14.

The vaccination effort across the state has now fully vaccinated 14.4 percent of the eligible population, 16 years and older.

Nebraska, to date, has reported 204,753 total cases, 158,741 recoveries and 2,127 deaths.

According to the New York Times, March began with some of the lowest case numbers the county has seen since the fall of 2020, though the pace of progress has slowed. Daily death reports have also fallen steadily from their peak earlier this year, but thousands continue to die due to the virus each week.

The pace of vaccinations has also steadily increased across the country in recent weeks, with more than two million doses on average each day. With three vaccines now in circulation, many states are expanding their eligibility for the shots.