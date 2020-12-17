Two Rivers risk dial lowered from ‘pandemic’ risk to ‘elevated’ risk

LEXINGTON — For the first time since late October, the Two Rivers Public Health Department’s COVID-19 risk dial has retreated from the red ‘pandemic’ section, back to the orange, ‘elevated’ risk section.

Two Rivers noted COVID-19 related ICU occupancy has decreased drastically in the past months. Over 45 percent of bed are now available, the first time in six weeks. COVID-19 related hospitalizations have also dropped across the region.

After a brief rise last week, the daily averages of positive cases have dropped by 60 percent across the seven counties of the district. The number of testing remains comparable to previous weeks, Two Rivers noted.

The breakdown of tests is as follows, 34.3 percent of tests are reported from hospitals, clinics, laboratories and pharmacies, 50.7 percent are from long-term care facilities, 14.3 percent are from TestNebraska sites and .7 percent are from other sources, according to Two Rivers.

In addition to testing remaining steady, contract tracing though partners with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services have allowed for more attempts to contact those with positive cases and to collect information.