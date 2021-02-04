Two Rivers risk dial lowered even closer to ‘moderate’ level

LEXINGTON — The Two Rivers Public Health Department COVID-19 risk dial has been lowered again and is even closer to the yellow, ‘moderate’ level.

Two Rivers cites the fact half of all ICU beds across the district are currently available and COVID-19 related admissions account for only eight percent of all occupied hospital beds.

Although overall tests conducted in the district have dropped even further in the past week, the test positivity rate remains stable and sits around 15 percent for all non-residential facilities.

Outbreaks in residential and long-term living facilities throughout the district continued to be monitored closely, according to Two Rivers.

The COVID-19 vaccination process continues to gather pace across the district, Two Rivers stated, around 3.4 percent of all eligible people, 16 years and older, have received at least one does of the vaccine.

Over 10,000 vaccines have been given by facilities in the Two Rivers district, around a fourth of them are administering their second doses to complete the vaccine regimen.