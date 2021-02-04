Two Rivers risk dial lowered even closer to ‘moderate’ level

LEXINGTON — The Two Rivers Public Health Department COVID-19 risk dial has been lowered again and is even closer to the yellow, ‘moderate’ level.
Two Rivers cites the fact half of all ICU beds across the district are currently available and COVID-19 related admissions account for only eight percent of all occupied hospital beds.
Although overall tests conducted in the district have dropped even further in the past week, the test positivity rate remains stable and sits around 15 percent for all non-residential facilities.
Outbreaks in residential and long-term living facilities throughout the district continued to be monitored closely, according to Two Rivers.
The COVID-19 vaccination process continues to gather pace across the district, Two Rivers stated, around 3.4 percent of all eligible people, 16 years and older, have received at least one does of the vaccine.
Over 10,000 vaccines have been given by facilities in the Two Rivers district, around a fourth of them are administering their second doses to complete the vaccine regimen.
For these reasons, Two Rivers has further downgraded their risk dial towards the ‘moderate’ risk this week and the overall risk is straddling the margin between the ‘moderate’ and ‘elevated’ levels. Two Rivers continue to monitor new cases and potential outbreaks.
There were two additional deaths reported in the district on Thursday, they included a Dawson County female in her 60s and a Buffalo County male in his 40s. The death toll in the district has now reach 111.
In their weekly report, Two Rivers stated daily COVID-19 case counts drop as positivity rates remain steady across nearly all of the seven counties in the district.
During the month of January, in Dawson County, there were 20,394 total tests conducted, 11.3 percent of the population of 23,595 tested positive, 6 percent were hospitalized and 1.7 died.
In Gosper County, during the same moth, 2,367 tests were done, 8.6 percent out of a population of 1,990 tested positive, 12.2 percent were hospitalized and 2.9 percent died due to virus complications.
Since March 2020, around 10 percent of residents in the Two Rivers district, which has a population of 97,132 people, have tested positive for the virus, 3.7 percent have been hospitalized and 1.4 percent have died due to COVID-19.
To date, Two Rivers has reported 9,614 total cases, 8,528 of which are no longer symptomatic. Of those, there have been 2,673 total cases in Dawson County and 173 in Gosper County.
Hospitalization numbers across the state have now dropped into the high 200s, on Thursday there were 278 active hospitalizations in Nebraska. Hospitalization numbers have been declining steadily since their peak at 987 on Nov. 20, 2020.
On Thursday, there were 765 preliminary positive tests reported across the State of Nebraska. Over the past week there have been 464 cases per day, a decrease of 41 percent from the average two weeks earlier, according to the New York Times COVID-19 map. There were at least six new deaths and 550 new cases reported on Feb. 3.
Nebraska has reported a total of 192,549 total cases, 138,647 recoveries and 1,952 deaths.