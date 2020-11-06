Two Rivers risk dial inches even further into ‘pandemic’ level this week

DAWSON COUNTY — The Two Rivers Public Health Department’s risk dial for COVID-19 in the area inched even further into the ‘pandemic’ level this week. There were 94 new cases reported on Wednesday alone.

Two Rivers stated the dial was moved further into the red, ‘pandemic’ level due to several reasons. One was that the department saw an average of 51 individual’s hospitalized due to COVID-19 and ICU availability has dropped while ventilator usage has increased.

Another reason is that Two Rivers is seeing multiple smaller outbreaks which seem to be either ongoing or imminent across Buffalo, Phelps, Kearney and Franklin counties.

Contact tracing also reported widespread community spread, with information regarding multiple outbreaks within a county, including long term care facilities.

The Kearney Hub reported an outbreak at Mount Carmel Home in Kearney on Thursday, 32 residents and 28 staff members contracted the virus.

There are also reports of a shortage of testing supplies and PPE which continue to hamper the efforts of private hospitals, labs and clinics.

According to the Two Rivers county dashboards, there were 1,198 active cases of COVID-19 across the seven counties of the district.