Two Rivers risk dial inches even further into ‘pandemic’ level this week

DAWSON COUNTY — The Two Rivers Public Health Department’s risk dial for COVID-19 in the area inched even further into the ‘pandemic’ level this week. There were 94 new cases reported on Wednesday alone.
Two Rivers stated the dial was moved further into the red, ‘pandemic’ level due to several reasons. One was that the department saw an average of 51 individual’s hospitalized due to COVID-19 and ICU availability has dropped while ventilator usage has increased.
Another reason is that Two Rivers is seeing multiple smaller outbreaks which seem to be either ongoing or imminent across Buffalo, Phelps, Kearney and Franklin counties.
Contact tracing also reported widespread community spread, with information regarding multiple outbreaks within a county, including long term care facilities.
The Kearney Hub reported an outbreak at Mount Carmel Home in Kearney on Thursday, 32 residents and 28 staff members contracted the virus.
There are also reports of a shortage of testing supplies and PPE which continue to hamper the efforts of private hospitals, labs and clinics.
According to the Two Rivers county dashboards, there were 1,198 active cases of COVID-19 across the seven counties of the district.
Buffalo County has the most with 634 active cases, Dawson County second with 253 cases. Gosper County has the least with 18 active cases.
Cases spiked again on Wednesday, when 94 new cases were reported across all seven counties of the Two Rivers district. Buffalo County has over 2,000 total virus cases, the most in the district.
The Two Rivers district reports 4,343 total cases, 2,686 of which are no longer symptomatic and 38 deaths.
On a state level, there are now a total of 75,888 COVID-19 cases, 45,772 recoveries and 669 deaths.
Hospital bed availability sat at 26 percent, while ICU bed availability was at 28 percent.
